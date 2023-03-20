Data Loss Prevention Market[ 2023] Worldwide Opportunities and Revolutionary Growth 2030| Symantec Corporation, Zecurion

Data Loss Prevention Market

The Data Loss Prevention Market Is Growing With Increasing Data Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Worldwide

Market Overview:

Data loss prevention is the practice of detecting and preventing data breaches, exfiltration, or unwanted destruction of sensitive data. It is an important aspect of network security. It refers to the set of policies and procedures that administrators use to detect, prevent, and mitigate information loss from within their infrastructure (computer or server). This network security solution has become increasingly necessary in response to the increasing level of threat from security breaches.

The data loss prevention software is used to ensure that sensitive data is not lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized users. Moreover, it can be utilized to detect potential theft within the network. Thus, data loss prevention solutions are growing in popularity as enterprises look for ways to reduce the risk of sensitive data leaking outside the company.

Data Loss Prevention Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global Vehicle Data Loss Prevention Market include

● Symantec Corporation

● CA Technologies

● BAE Systems

● Websense Inc.

● Trend Micro Incorporated

● Digital Guardian

● Code Green Networks

● Trustwave Holding Inc.

● Zecurion

● GTB Technologies Inc.

Data Loss Prevention Market Country Level Analysis:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America

Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market Segmentations:

On the basis of solutions, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Network Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Data Center Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of services, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Education & Training

Consulting

Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of deployment model, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud Data Loss Prevention

On the basis of organization size, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Key Market Drivers:

∎Increase in implementation of data loss prevention software due to increasing data breaches and cyber-attacks across the world is expected to aid in the growth of the data loss prevention market during the forecast period. Government or non-government organizations use data loss prevention software to protect and secure their data and comply with regulations. For instance, in November 2020, Microsoft launched Endpoint Data Loss Protection service to protect data accessed on devices.

∎Moreover, government initiatives for data loss prevention and the increasing compliance and regulatory demands are expected to drive the growth of the data loss prevention market. For instance, in December 2019, the Government of India introduced Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which would create the first cross-sectoral legal framework for data protection in India.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has intensified the demand for data loss prevention offerings, as remote working significantly increases the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Thus, there is an increasing demand for data loss prevention solutions worldwide. Government and non-government organizations suffered an unexpected downtime in 2020 due to data loss. While the cost of data breaches reached record highs during the pandemic, modern security strategies helped reduce the cost of these incidents. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the data loss prevention market.

Key Takeaways

➤The data loss prevention market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing data breaches and cyber-attacks worldwide. For instance, according to the global cyber security report, there were a total of 304 million ransom ware attacks worldwide in 2020.

➤Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the data loss prevention market due to rise in security threats and government initiatives for data loss prevention in these regions. For instance, in May 2018, the UK Data Protection Act 2018, a comprehensive/modern data protection law, came into force on the same day as the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into force.

