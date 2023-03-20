Natural Food & Drinks Market Size Surpass $361.3 Billion & Expected to Witness Growth At CAGR of 11.44% Through 2031

Factors supporting the market growth include consumer inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and food preferences

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Natural Food & Drinks Market" by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast", 2022–2031, was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $361.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031. Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/356

Regional Outlook:

The natural food & drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Depending on product type, it is categorized into natural food and natural drinks. As per distribution channels, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, natural or health food store, convenience stores, online retails, and others. As per packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others. According to packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd.

Earths Best

Amy's Kitchen

Nestle S.A.

365 Everyday Value

Organic Valley

ConAgra Foods

Dean Foods, and General Mills.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2ca1e0b64b5ed077bab681fbaa622d48

Consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients resulted in steep demand for natural food & drinks. Increase in demand for "clean label" products is due to increase in health awareness and media coverage about the drawbacks of foods containing Genetically modified organisms(GMOs).

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Natural Food & Drinks Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Natural Food & Drinks Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/356

The growth of the natural food & drinks industry is driven by rise in inclination of consumers towards health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in food purchasing decisions and properties offered by natural food, including convenience, price, and taste. Moreover, rise in awareness toward healthy food ingredients is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to health food industryplayers.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dairy-food-and-drinks-market

Organic Snacks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-snacks-market

Herbal Nutraceuticals Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbal-nutraceuticals-market-A06743

Organic Energy Bar Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-energy-bar-market-A14234

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.