Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Application

Rise in urban population with increased per capita disposable income and growth in overall consumer expenditure drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for more than half of the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market, in terms of volume, and are expected to continue this trend, owing to increase in urbanization, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. Moreover, rise in urban population with increased per capita disposable income and growth in overall consumer expenditure drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Application (Beverages, Sheet & Films, Consumer Goods, Food Packaging, and Others) and End-use Industry (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Polyethylene terephthalate, mostly abbreviated as PET or PETE is one of the most common thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family and is widely used in fibers for food containers, liquid containers, clothing, and thermoforming for manufacturing. PET is also used in combination with glass fiber for the synthesis of engineering resins.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The polyethylene terephthalate market was valued at $23,891 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $38,014 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including RTP Company, BASF, DuPont, DSM, M&G Group, Indorama Ventures, PET Processors LLC., Lanxess Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, and Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The packaging application segment accounted around three-fourths share, in terms of volume, in 2016. In response to the perennial modifications in the packaging industry, efficient PET formulations are in high demand globally. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech PET resins and rise in adoption of new PET materials in consumer goods fuel the demand for PET globally.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Polyethylene terephthalate is anticipated to register the highest growth in packaging application, owing to increase in demand for efficient and rigid packaging materials and growth in consumer preference toward high quality packaging material. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and upsurge in demand for low cost and waterproof packaging are expected to boost the market growth.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

