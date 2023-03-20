5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size & Share to Surpass $150 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet access and the deployment of 5G networks around the world. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market size is expected to grow from $277 Million in 2021 to $150 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 135% during the forecast period.



5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is a wireless broadband technology that utilizes the 5G network to provide high-speed internet access to homes and businesses. It is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional fixed-line broadband technologies, such as cable or DSL, especially in areas where wired infrastructure is not available or is prohibitively expensive to install.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-0785/request-sample

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Dynamics

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is dynamic and constantly evolving, driven by a combination of technological advancements, market demand, and regulatory changes. Here are some of the key dynamics shaping the 5G FWA market:

Growing demand for high-speed internet access: The increasing need for high-speed internet access is driving the growth of the 5G FWA market. With more people working remotely, attending virtual meetings, and streaming videos, there is a need for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

Deployment of 5G networks: The deployment of 5G networks around the world is a significant driver of the 5G FWA market. As 5G networks become more widespread, the demand for 5G FWA is likely to increase, especially in areas where wired infrastructure is not available or is prohibitively expensive to install.

Increasing adoption of smart home devices: The growing adoption of smart home devices, such as smart thermostats, security cameras, and voice assistants, is also driving the demand for 5G FWA. These devices require a reliable and high-speed internet connection, which 5G FWA can provide.

Regulatory changes: Regulatory changes can also impact the 5G FWA market. For example, the availability of spectrum for 5G networks and the regulations surrounding the deployment of 5G infrastructure can impact the growth of the 5G FWA market.

Competition from other broadband technologies: The 5G FWA market faces competition from other broadband technologies, such as cable and DSL. However, in areas where wired infrastructure is not available or is prohibitively expensive to install, 5G FWA can be a more viable alternative.

Top Players in the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Cisco

Verizon Communications Inc.

Cohere Technologies Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Ericsson

Mimosa Networks Inc.

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies

Huawei





For Additional Information on 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-0785/request-sample

Top Trends in Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements, changing customer needs, and market demand. Here are some of the top trends shaping the global 5G FWA market:

Expansion of 5G networks: The expansion of 5G networks is a major trend in the global 5G FWA market. As more countries and regions deploy 5G networks, there will be an increased demand for 5G FWA services, especially in areas where wired broadband infrastructure is not available.

Increasing adoption of IoT devices: The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving the demand for 5G FWA. With more devices connecting to the internet, there is a need for faster and more reliable internet connectivity, which 5G FWA can provide.

Emergence of edge computing: The emergence of edge computing is another trend driving the 5G FWA market. Edge computing enables data processing to be done closer to the source, which can improve network latency and reduce the load on the network. This can be especially beneficial for applications that require real-time data processing, such as autonomous vehicles and virtual reality.

Increasing investment in 5G infrastructure: The increasing investment in 5G infrastructure is also driving the global 5G FWA market. Governments and telecommunications companies are investing heavily in 5G infrastructure to enable faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

Growing demand for 5G FWA in rural areas: There is a growing demand for 5G FWA in rural areas where wired broadband infrastructure is not available. 5G FWA can provide these areas with high-speed internet connectivity, which can be beneficial for education, healthcare, and business.

Use of mmWave spectrum: The use of mmWave spectrum is another trend in the 5G FWA market. mmWave spectrum offers high bandwidth and low latency, making it ideal for high-speed internet connectivity. However, it has limited range and can be impacted by obstacles, so it is best suited for urban areas with high population density.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount and Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-0785/0

Top Report Findings

Market size: The global 5G FWA market size is expected to grow from $277 Million in 2021 to $150 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 135% during the forecast period.

Market drivers: The increasing demand for high-speed internet access, the deployment of 5G networks around the world, and the growing adoption of smart home devices are the key drivers of the 5G FWA market.

Regional analysis: North America is expected to be the largest market for 5G FWA, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access, the growing adoption of smart home devices, and the availability of 5G infrastructure in these regions.

Emerging technologies: Emerging technologies such as edge computing and the use of mmWave spectrum are expected to drive the growth of the 5G FWA market.

Rural market: There is a growing demand for 5G FWA in rural areas where wired broadband infrastructure is not available. 5G FWA can provide these areas with high-speed internet connectivity, which can be beneficial for education, healthcare, and business.





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and forecast of the global 5G FWA market?

What are the major market drivers and challenges for the 5G FWA market?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the 5G FWA market?

What is the regional outlook for the 5G FWA market, and which regions are expected to have the highest growth rate?

What are the key technologies driving the growth of the 5G FWA market?

Who are the major players in the 5G FWA market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the key applications of 5G FWA, and which industries are expected to drive the growth of the market?

What are the regulatory and policy frameworks governing the deployment and use of 5G FWA technology?

What are the key challenges faced by the 5G FWA market, and what are the strategies adopted by market players to overcome them?

What is the future outlook for the 5G FWA market, and what are the opportunities for new entrants in the market?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on FWA Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation

By Product

Access Units & CPE

Services

Other





By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Others





Regional Analysis

North America: North America is expected to be the largest market for 5G FWA due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access and the growing adoption of smart home devices. The United States is expected to dominate the market in this region, followed by Canada.

Europe: Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for 5G FWA due to the deployment of 5G networks and the increasing demand for high-speed internet access. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are expected to be the key markets in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate in the 5G FWA market due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access, the deployment of 5G networks, and the growing adoption of smart home devices. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to be the key markets in this region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are expected to have a significant growth rate in the 5G FWA market due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access and the deployment of 5G networks. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are expected to be the key markets in this region.

Latin America: Latin America is expected to have a moderate growth rate in the 5G FWA market due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access and the deployment of 5G networks. Brazil and Mexico are expected to be the key markets in this region.





Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-0785

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 277 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 150 Billion CAGR 135% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Cisco, Verizon Communications Inc., Cohere Technologies Inc., AT&T Inc., Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Smart Glass Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-glass-market-2029

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/enterprise-artificial-intelligence-market-2023

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/knowledge-process-outsourcing-kpo-market-2018

Artificial Womb Facility Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-womb-facility-market-1959

Edge Computing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/edge-computing-market-1932

AI in Agriculture Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-agriculture-market-1900

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: