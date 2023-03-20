Geospatial Solutions Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2031

Geospatial Solutions Industry

Cloud-based geospatial solutions are gaining traction at the moment. Cloud-based geospatial solutions deliver on-demand geospatial data, images, and maps.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Geospatial Solutions Market," The geospatial solutions market was valued at $432.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,457.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9642

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

A prominent penetration of artificial intelligence based geographic information systems along with a surge in application of location-based solutions integrated with geographic information systems drive the growth of the global geospatial solutions market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness about benefits of geospatial solutions can impede the expansion of the global market. However, the launch of 4D GIS software will create new growth opportunities for the global market.

Cloud-based geospatial solutions are gaining traction at the moment. Cloud-based geospatial solutions deliver on-demand geospatial data, images, and maps. It also enables companies to share data and perform operations such as viewing, monitoring and analyzing geospatial data. Moreover, few companies are also launching cloud-based geospatial solutions, which fuels growth of the geospatial solutions market. For instance, in April 2019, HERE launched Here XYZ for mapmaking and geospatial data management for developers and non-coders. It also launched a new cloud service for fast and flexible management of location data.

North America is expected to dominate the global geospatial solutions market in 2021. Rise in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry acts as key driving forces for the geospatial analytics market in North America. In addition, implementation of LBS-enabled drones for border security and monitoring high-risk situation by federal agencies, government, and nongovernment organizations is expected to boost the market investment for these services. Advanced sensors onboard satellites provide reliable, cost-effective, and impartial information about variety of vegetation and hydrological parameters at various spatial resolutions.

Covid-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the global geospatial solutions industry growth with geospatial techniques such as geographic information system and mapping massively used for detecting disease pattern.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, geospatial services were utilized for determining real-time updates on confirmed and active cases of government and healthcare workers, thereby driving the global market trends.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9642

Growth of the global geospatial solutions market is attributed to increase in penetration of artificial intelligence based geographic information system (GIS), and increase in use of location-based services integrated with geographic information system. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of geospatial solutions is the factor that hampers growth of the market. Furthermore, development of 4D GIS software is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the geospatial solutions market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among customers. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods. Owing to this pandemic, many businesses have been halted and are waiting for the market conditions to improve.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, geospatial techniques such as geographic information system (GIS) and mapping were increasingly used to detect pattern of the disease. Geospatial solutions were also utilized to track real time updates on confirmed and active cases, which aided governments and health workers across the globe to identify and tackle the source of infection.

In addition, geospatial technologies such as GIS have been used to support precautionary measures. Location measures gained through use of GIS have helped identify, map, and tag congested places and locations to detect individuals who have tested positive or have recently travelled. This data enabled authorities to provide information about places, which need to be avoided.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By solution type, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology, the scanning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the geovisualization segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the infrastructural development segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global geospatial solutions market include Apple Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., General Electric, GIS Cloud Ltd., Google Inc., L3Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Living Map, Mappedin, Microsoft Corporation, Pix4D S.A., SAP SE, Telenav Inc., TomTom International BV, and Uber Technologies, Inc.

Moreover, different GIS software and methods have been implemented and widely accepted to prevent transmission by imposing lockdowns and contract tracing. For instance, in 2020, John Hopkins University developed web-based near-real time COVID dashboard to track coronavirus. This interactive dashboard tracks real-time data on confirmed coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries for all affected countries.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟯𝟯𝟳 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-solutions-market/purchase-options