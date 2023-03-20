Sara Miley, CTRC-A of Full Circle Wellspring LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As a trauma survivor, IFS is one of my favorite ways to guide clients into their own healing.”

This is a quote from our guest, Sara Miley. She is a mental health professional called a certified trauma recovery coach. She founded her all-virtual, private practice called Full Circle Wellspring LLC, where she serves clients all over the world.

“Trauma recovery coaching is a mental health modality,” explains Sara, “This is a client-led, collaborative relationship. I use co-regulation and teach self-regulation, offer psychological education about the brain and nervous system, resource clients with adaptive coping skills, and advocate for trauma survivors.”

The difference between trauma recovery coaching and clinical counseling has to do with where you are in your journey and where you are trying to go. “Trauma coaching is specifically designed to address trauma,” clarifies Sara. “In coaching, a client is usually at a place where they are ready to start thriving and are seeking post-traumatic growth. They understand what happened to them and that it caused certain ripple effects and possibly unhealthy coping mechanisms. While they may still be stuck in some of their ‘trauma blocks’, they are ready to move forward. They’re looking to gain some new resources to supplant old strategies that are no longer needed. I don’t diagnose or pathologize. I don’t set treatment plans; instead, I help the client build recovery goals.”

“In addition, I am IFS-informed,” adds Sara. Internal Family Systems (IFS) was designed by Dr. Richard Schwartz. This theory believes everyone has different “subpersonalities” inside of them. This is known as parts work.

“The idea is that you have many “parts” that have different roles,” explains Sara. “A good example of this model is the Pixar movie Inside Out, where you see the different subtypes inside the same girl – parts that are, for instance, sad, angry, ashamed, a perfectionist, etc. These parts come to the helm of the girl’s main control system when she needs them. They have their own agenda to protect. Each part is trying to keep you safe. In IFS, we can allow client’s parts to share their stories, to tell us what they are feeling and why, and to find out what they need from our present, adult Self.” Many of survivors’ parts are predicated on trauma, especially from childhood, where the parts first learned their roles and manifest via trauma triggers.

“I have always loved psychology. I am also a trauma survivor, which led me to therapy and a lot of research for myself. I also love crisis and advocacy work and continue to do crisis intervention for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. I was listening to a podcast years ago about a woman who was introduced as a ‘certified trauma recovery coach’, and something about that title made a lot of sense to me. It warmed my soul, and now here I am.”

“I bring my authenticity to the table. That’s why I call my business Full Circle Wellspring. I’m helping survivors come full circle into their authentic selves – reclaiming what trauma stole from them. In addition, I believe everyone has a wellspring of resources inside of them. My job is to help tap into that to find a regimen of self-care and strategies that work best for them individually.”

Sara offers a free twenty-minute consultation for potential clients. “In the initial consultation, we’re both interviewing each other,” explains Sara. “I am interviewing them just to make sure their trauma is appropriate for my experience. However, the consultation is more for a potential client to see how they feel when they’re in the space with me. How do they feel when they’re telling me their trauma? Do they resonate with my energy and my personality? It’s all about the relationship for the client and how comfortable they are to share with me. The more open they feel, the more I can help them.”

In addition, Sara also has a podcast called Trauma Survivorhood featuring guests within mental health fields. Her mission is to diminish stigmas, inspire stories of hope and thriving, and bring resources to all survivors.

“Healing is possible,” concludes Sara, “for everyone - no matter what you've been through, no matter what you've done, no matter your diagnoses. There is lots of new neuroscience, modalities of therapy, improved medication options, and so many opportunities for self-discovery, self-reflection, and self-compassion. Healing is simply available to everyone.”

Close Up Radio will feature Sara Miley in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 22nd at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.fullcirclewellspring.com/

You may also learn more about Sara on her YouTube page as well as through her podcast.