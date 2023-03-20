Optical Coating Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry With the Details of Influence Factors

Optical Coating Market by Type

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global optical coating market,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global optical coating market, due to the increase in air cargo. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in spending capability of consumers and rapidly growing demand for superior technology in China, India, and Japan.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Optical Coating Market by Type (Antireflection Coatings, High Reflection Coatings, Beamsplitter Coatings, Transparent Conductive Coatings, Electrochromic Coatings, Filter Coatings, Partial Reflection Coating), by Technology (Vacuum Deposition Technology, E Beam Evaporation Technology, Sputtering Technology, Ion assit deposition Technology, Others), by End Use Industry (Electronics and Semiconductor, Military and Defense, Automotive, Construction, Solar, Medical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The existence of large-scale customer bases for electronic devices & optical wear, the use of infrared & anti-reflection coatings in the military applications of targeting, night-vision cameras, thermal imaging cameras, and head-mounted missile seekers, and the introduction of nanotechnology drive the growth of the global optical coating market. However, the need for huge time and effort to produce optical coatings by the manufacturers, capital-intensive manufacturing processes, and fluctuating raw material prices hinder the market growth.

According to the report, the global optical coating industry generated $11.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $24.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including II-IV OPTICAL SYSTEM, ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES, ARTEMIS OPTICAL LTD., E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, INRAD OPTICS, NEWPORT CORPORATION, NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO., PPG INDUSTRIES, REYNARD CORPORATION, ZEISS GROUP. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The electronics and semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global optical coating market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growth in demand for durable and dielectric coatings in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronic assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices. However, the medical segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The antireflection coatings segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global optical coating market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Anti-reflective segments can provide high-quality coatings with high transmission and low anti-reflection performance for components such as lenses, mirrors, screens, and anti-reflection coatings that are used in various industrial and consumer applications worldwide.

