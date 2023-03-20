Digital Asset Management Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Canto, Oracle Corporation, QBank
Stay up to date with Digital Asset Management Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Digital Asset Management Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Asset Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ADAM Software (Belgium), Canto Inc. (United States), CELUM GmbH (Austria), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada), QBank (Sweden), North Plains (Canada), WebDAM Inc. (United States)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Asset Management market to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Digital Asset Management Market Breakdown by Application (Enterprise, Marketing, Broadcasting and Publishing) by Type (Brand Asset Management Systems, Library Asset Management Systems, Production Asset Management Systems, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital Asset Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.8 Billion at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.2 Billion.
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-digital-asset-management-market
Definition:
The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market refers to the industry that provides software solutions to manage and store digital assets such as images, videos, documents, audio files, and other multimedia content. DAM systems are designed to help organizations store, organize, and retrieve digital assets more efficiently, and can be used by companies of all sizes across a range of industries.
Market Trends:
In industries such as retail, media and entertainment, military, consumer goods, and transportation, scope of DAM usage is increasing
Market Drivers:
Increased expenses on digital marketing by industries, Rapid increase in the Digital Content, Evolution in the internet services and Emerging of IoT is likely to benefit the growth in DAM solution
Market Opportunities:
Solutions like SaaS DAM is gaining demand in market and Rise of digital assets across various industry verticals
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Asset Management Market: Brand Asset Management Systems, Library Asset Management Systems, Production Asset Management Systems, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Digital Asset Management Market: Enterprise, Marketing, Broadcasting and Publishing
Book Latest Edition of Global Digital Asset Management Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=891
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital Asset Management Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital Asset Management
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital Asset Management vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: ADAM Software (Belgium), Canto Inc. (United States), CELUM GmbH (Austria), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada), QBank (Sweden), North Plains (Canada), WebDAM Inc. (United States)
Who should get most benefit from this report insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Asset Management
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Asset Management for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-digital-asset-management-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Digital Asset Management Market
Digital Asset Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Digital Asset Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Digital Asset Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Asset Management Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Asset Management
Digital Asset Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-digital-asset-management-market
About Us:
HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.
Contact Us:
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Phone: +1 4342990043/ +1 4343220091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 434-322-0091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn