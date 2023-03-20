DHEC State Government Career Fair March 30: Jobs Available in Public Health, Environmental Protection, Engineering, Nursing, Lab Science and More

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 20, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is hosting a state government career fair to fill several positions, ranging from public health and nursing to administrative work and environmental protection.

While the career fair is taking place in Columbia, positions are available around the state. In addition to DHEC, other state agencies will be participating, including the Department of Corrections, Department of Social Services, and Department of Mental Health. The career fair is Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia.



DHEC will have on-site, pre-interviews for several critical positions. Those attending the career fair are encouraged to dress for a potential interview and bring several copies of their current resume.

The state of South Carolina offers its employees generous benefits, including health and dental insurance, retirement and savings plan options, and paid vacation and sick leave. Additionally, work-life balance programs such as telecommuting and flexible work schedules are available to employees of some state agencies.

Anyone can view and apply for South Carolina state government positions at careers.sc.gov or stop by the March 30 career fair to speak with staff from participating agencies. While not required, it’s recommended to register ahead of time for the career fair to ensure your contact information and job interests are submitted. Those who register will also have access to a virtual platform to view additional information about available positions. Register at scdhec.gov/careers.

###

