Aircraft Leasing & Rental Market Analysis of Trends and Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial aircraft leasing means that aircraft are leased to increase capacity and operate the aircraft without the financial burden of purchasing an aircraft. There are two types of commercial aircraft leasing: short-term leasing, also known as wet leasing and long-term leasing. Whether short-term leasing or long-term leasing or both are used by the aerospace industry. Commercial aircraft leasing is an alternative to the purchase of aircraft, which may provide companies with economic advantages. The main reason why commercial aircraft are leased is that they are less costly.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Many airlines have turned in recent years to aircraft leasing, raising the financial burden and increasing the number of aircraft. This has contributed to a major rise in the demand for aircraft managers. The key justification for leasing commercial aircraft is that it is less costly. Because of the growing number of low-cost airlines, easy rules in commercial aviation, rising air travelers, advancing airport infrastructure, and increasing the amount of cargo transported between regions, etc., the global commercial aircraft rental market is anticipated to sustain a steady growth rate over this forecast period. However, certain factors such as production delays for earlier ordered aircraft could create a negative impact on market growth.

New product launches to flourish the market

In the first quarter of 2020, AerCap Holdings N.V announced its main company transactions. It signed lease agreements for 28 aircraft, including 10 wide-body aircraft and 18 narrow-body aircraft, and purchased 7 aircraft, including 5 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Boeing 787-9, and 1 Embraer E2. It carried out sale transactions for 18 aircraft, including 5 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 6 Boeing 737NGs and 1 Boeing 747 from AerCap's portfolio and 1 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 2 Airbus A330s, 2 Boeing B777-200ERs and 1 Boeing B777-300ER from AerCap's managed portfolio for about $350 million.

Competitive landscape along with diminishing aircraft leasing rates

The increase in the number of low-cost aircraft companies coupled with an increasing regional commercial leasing market are some of the main drivers of growth. The Asia-Pacific area is nevertheless likely to be in the forecast period the most rapidly rising regional segment. Some of the market trends that are likely to have an impact on global commercial aircraft leasing market growth and development are decreasing rates of commercial aircraft leasing that are expected to have a positive and negative impact on market growth. Furthermore, fuel price volatility is expected to increase leasing demand, and to increase interest and leasing rates, especially for aircraft with narrow bodies among others.

