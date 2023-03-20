Keratosis Pilaris Treatment Market Is Expected to rise at A CAGR Of 4.26% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global keratosis pilaris treatment market will register a revenue CAGR of 4.26%, owing to the high incidence of keratosis coupled with increasing research and development leading to new drug development in the market, states Growth Plus Reports.

The global keratosis pilaris treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the increasing awareness regarding the condition, rising healthcare expenditure, and an increasing number of patients. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, technological advancements in the development of new treatments and drugs and increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the growth of the global keratosis pilaris treatment market. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, technological advancements in the development of new treatments and drugs and increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies are expected to contribute to the global keratosis pilaris treatment market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cosmetic products, and increasing research activities for the development of advanced treatments are expected to act as major growth drivers in the forecast period.

The global keratosis pilaris treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Treatment Type, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type’

Based on treatment type the global keratosis pilaris treatment market is grouped into:

Topical Exfoliants

Topical Retinoids

Others

The topical exfoliants segment has dominated the global keratosis pilaris treatment market. Topical exfoliants are necessary to get rid of the tiny keratin nodules that cover follicles. Exfoliants also concentrate on eliminating dead skin cells and shrinking hair follicles. Moreover, these are effective treatments for tiny keratin nodules that cover follicles. Topical exfoliants also concentrate on eliminating dead skin cells and shrinking hair follicles. The segment is again sub-segmented in lotions, creams, and others. The application of a medicated lotion regularly can enhance the look of the skin. The market segment is predicted to have the greatest market share throughout the projection period. Lotions containing Alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid are mostly prescribed for the disease. Laser treatment is a trending treatment option for keratosis pilaris mainly in developed countries. Laser treatment can offer effective results in a very short period. The topical retinoids segment is currently leading. This is attributed to the increased efficacy of these retinoids to treat the disease. Moreover, topical retinoids or vitamin A-derived creams are high in demand as they are used as a primary treatment for treating keratosis pilaris.

Excerpts from ‘By End User”

The global keratosis pilaris treatment market based on end users is divided into:

Hospitals

Dermatological Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Keratosis pilaris is better treated in hospitals. This is because they have access to more specialist equipment and employees than other types of care providers. They also provide access to more sophisticated experts, such as dermatologists and plastic surgeons, who can treat the problem with more precision and efficacy. Furthermore, hospitals have a greater capacity to monitor and track progress, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment. Hospitals also have access to more sophisticated treatment alternatives like laser therapy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global keratosis pilaris treatment market is regionally divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North American region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of the condition in the region, as well as the rising awareness of the disease and the availability of effective treatments. The market is expected to be driven by the increased demand for topical and systemic treatments, such as retinoids, antibiotics, and laser therapy. Furthermore, the market is expected to be further boosted by the increasing number of clinical trials and new product launches.

The Asia Pacific keratosis pilaris treatment market is anticipated to show high growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the presence of top players in the region such as AbbVie, Novartis, and Galderma in the area. In addition, it is anticipated that the demand for topical treatments will continue to rise. Growing awareness of the disorder and the availability of efficient therapies are other factors driving the global keratosis treatment market. The Asia Pacific keratosis pilaris treatment market is also expanding as a result of increased disposable incomes as well as a rise in the demand for cosmeceuticals.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global keratosis pilaris treatment market are:

Neostrata Company, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

SLMD Skincare. Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Galderma S.A.

Touch Skin Care

Novartis AG

L’Oreal S.A. Summit Medical Group

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table of Content

