Dante Genomics launches Avanti Software for a plug-and-play genomic interpretation that takes minutes instead of hours

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, launched today the beta version of Avanti, the Company's proprietary B2B software for variant interpretation and report writing at scale. Avanti provides clinicians, geneticists and researchers with a plug-and-play web-based software UI that generates reports in less than five minutes, in parallel, for whole genome, whole exome, target panels and other NGS datasets.

Every genomic professional can sign up and start generating reports in minutes at:

https://avanti.dantegenomics.com

Avanti uses VCF or FASTQ files as an input, and returns full reports on a wide variety of clinical areas, in just few minutes, running in parallel. Avanti software is platform agnostic, meaning no matter what sequencer is used, Avanti returns genomic reports and enhances the genomic offering of doctors and researchers.

Key features include:

Minutes to sign up and generate the first report

Plug and Play

A catalog of 125 reports

Secondary and tertiary analysis

Reports generated in parallel, in less than 5 minutes

Advanced trio and population analysis available

Supports GRCh37 and GRCh38 references in VCF files

Advanced set of APIs

No integration required. Get up and running in 3 minutes

Transparent pricing, No license fees

No bioinformatics or computer science background required

Compatible with Illumina, PacBio, Oxford Nanopore, Complete Genomics/MGI, Element and Ultima datasets

"We developed our Avanti software to allow the Dante team to have speed and precision at scale and, given the success we've seen internally, we decided to make it available externally. With Avanti, clinics and researchers gain the software needed to boost their genomic interpretation," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. "The Avanti customer will not need to worry about expensive license fees or integration processes, nor require specific knowledge on bioinformatics. We built plug and play software to enable genomic and healthcare professionals to be up and running in minutes, gaining the speed and scalability that we leverage at Dante Genomics for complex whole genome sequencing interpretation at scale."

Avanti software uses the raw data output of any sequencer as an input to create genomic reports with clinical utility and actionable medical insights.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and software. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

