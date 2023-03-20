Pharmazz Inc. Announces Key Publications Regarding the Role of Adrenergic Receptors in Venous Blood Return to Treat Shock

Centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) is an adrenergic agent that increases cardiac preload by activating alpha2B adrenergic receptors to increase venous blood return to the heart and decreases cardiac afterload by activating alpha2A adrenergic receptors to decrease sympathetic drive and dilatation of arteries



WILLOWBROOK, Ill., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmazz, Inc. ("Pharmazz"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, announced two key publications. These publications further our understanding of adrenergic receptors in treating shock. A free version of the article published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine is available at: https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/12/3/1108. Controls of central and peripheral blood pressure are critical in treating patients with hemorrhagic/hypovolemic shock. It has been demonstrated that alpha2-adrenergic receptors could be a suitable target for managing hypovolemic shock. Centhaquine is the Company's alpha2 adrenergic receptor agonist that showed an absolute 8.8 percent reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality in Phase III clinical trial for hypovolemic shock conducted in India.

Another article published in Frontiers in Physiology, titled Role of adrenergic receptors in shock," highlights that centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) increases cardiac preload by activating alpha2B adrenergic receptors to increase venous blood return to the heart and decreases cardiac afterload by activating alpha2A adrenergic receptors to decrease sympathetic drive and dilatation of arteries. This article can be downloaded at: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2023.1094591/full.

Pharmazz has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to conduct a Phase III clinical trial of centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) in hypovolemic shock patients. The Phase III trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of centhaquine in 430 patients with hypovolemic shock. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either a 100 ml intravenous infusion of 0.01 mg/Kg of centhaquine or a placebo plus standard of care. The primary endpoint is 28-day all-cause mortality. More details on the clinical trial design, including the complete list of secondary endpoints, can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05251181).

"U.S. FDA clearance of our Phase III trial is a very important milestone for Pharmazz and for the potential future treatment of hypovolemic shock patients," said Anil Gulati, M.D., founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Pharmazz. "We have already reported on our successful Phase III trial in hypovolemic shock patients that we conducted in India. That trial demonstrated a statistically significantly greater number of patients showing an improvement in blood pressure, lactate levels, base-deficit and an absolute reduction of 8.8 percent in all-cause mortality. That trial gives us some comfort that the U.S. trial will generate a similar result."

Pharmazz, Inc. is a privately held company engaged in developing novel products in critical care medicine. Additional information may be found on the Company's website, www.pharmazz.com .

