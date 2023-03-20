Global Chatbot Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Chatbot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The rising popularity of messaging programmes and the rising trend of using consumer analytics by various organizations across the globe is anticipated to support the growth of the chatbot market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the standalone segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the bots for complex conversations/multi-turn conversations/research/content alteration/as search engine/coding/translation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- The key players covered in the global chatbot market report are Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Acuvate, Aivo, Artificial Solutions, Botsify Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Next IT Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., and OpenAI among others.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Standalone
- Web-based
- Messenger-based/Third Party
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bots for Complex Conversations/Multi-Turn Conversations/Research/Content Alteration/As Search Engine/Coding/Translation
- Bots for Customer Service
- Bots for Social Media
- Bots for Payments/Order Processing
- Bots for Customer Engagement & Retention
- Bots for Branding & Advertisement
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Marketing
- Human Intelligence
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Travel & Tourism
- E-commerce
- Others
Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
