Liger's Top Woman Rallies for Atlanta Women and Girls Living in Poverty

Partnering with The Atlanta Women's Foundation in their 25th Year of Empowerment

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It takes a village to give a hand up to sisters in need, and the Atlanta Women's Foundation provides that partnership for women like Cynthia Hayes, managing partner at Liger, a full-service marketing firm. This Women's History Month is a great time to spotlight the many beautifully positioned programs hand-crafted to empower women and girls to become future history makers.

Liger enthusiastically supports AWF's mission to break the cycle of poverty and prop women and girls up for success. The Atlanta-based marketing firm stomps the bleachers for organizations that elevate heroines. When Hayes scooted her seat up to her first meeting with AWF, she knew something about this place was different.

"Liger has been partnering with AWF for nearly three years for marketing needs such as video, graphic design, and social media," says Hayes, "I'm honored this year to be included in AWF's elite Inspire Atlanta leadership program with about 30 other game-changing women committed to furthering AWF's mission."

As part of Inspire Atlanta, women polish their talents, learn about the barriers holding women and girls back and help build a network of fellow leaders. And these leaders pack together to Get. Things. Done.

"This is a particularly important year for AWF as it marks its 25th anniversary on July 1 with a focus on funding girl-specific programs," explains Hayes.

As a supporter of the Atlanta Women's Foundation, and in honor of Women's History Month, Liger is encouraging everyone who wants to have an impact to contribute through Hayes' Inspire Atlanta portal.

$1000: Provides for comprehensive pregnancy prevention programming for teen girls; can also support a low-income woman in a first-time homeownership readiness program.

$500: Funds hands-on S.T.E.A.M. (Science. Technology. Engineering. Arts. Mathematics) education opportunities for 25 girls.

$250: One week of quality childcare for a single mom in need of a safe place for her child; can also provide college prep classes, workshops, and counseling for a high school girl.

$100: Mental & behavioral health screening for a woman or girl to determine if additional resources and treatment is needed.

$25: A week's worth of travel on public transportation.

