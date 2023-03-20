VersiTech Flexes Point-of-Sale Strength with Acquisition of Hybrid Hospitality Solutions

Addition of HHS Brings Experienced Pros and Product Knowledge

ATLANTA, Ga., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VersiTech, a leading provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) technology for restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, announces the acquisition of Hybrid Hospitality Solutions (HHS) to solidify its position as the industry's premier POS Partner Program.

With over 30 years of experience, VersiTech is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and expert-level local support to its clients. The addition of HHS brings experienced professionals, including HHS owner Andre Pena, who has taken on the role of Customer Experience Officer. Pena, who started his career in the POS industry at Ordyx, brings extensive product knowledge to the VersiTech team.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the support and resources we provide to our Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and this acquisition of HHS is a big step forward in that direction," said Tyler Young, CEO of VersiTech. "Andre and the team bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our company, and I'm confident that together we'll be able to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

The acquisition of HHS is one of the many strategic moves VersiTech is making to drive growth and innovation. As the POS industry anticipates substantial growth in the coming months, VersiTech is positioning itself to lead the charge with its continued investments in talent and technology.

About VersiTech

VersiTech LLC is a leading provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) technology for restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. With a focus on the Independent Sales Organization (ISO)/Value-Added Reseller (VAR) sales channel, the company offers a range of tailored POS solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client, and provides expert-level local support at every step of the customer experience.

