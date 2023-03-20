Global Hair Spray Market Size to Surpass USD 20.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.89% | Share & Growth Analysis Report

Omaha, NE, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Hair Spray Market By Nature (Natural And Synthetic), By Packaging Type(Metal And Plastic), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Wholesale Distributors, Beauty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, And Others), By End-User (Women, Men, And Unisex), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hair Spray Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.89% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Hair Spray? How big is the Hair Spray Industry?

Report Overview:

The global hair spray market size was worth around USD 10.1 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 20.5 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.89% between 2023 and 2030.

Hair spray is an extremely commonly used cosmetic product that is applied to the hair to achieve volume or styling. It is sprayed onto the hair to achieve desired results and protect the hair against external environments like wind or humidity. A typical hair spray consists of different hair components and comes along with a propellant. There are two main types of hair spray, namely synthetic and natural. The former is made of plasticizers, chemical concentrates, fragrances, luster agents, and propellants.

The latter comprises natural resources like essential oil and plant extract. The earliest hairspray was developed in Europe and can be dated as early as the 1920s. However, with the help of influence from the entertainment and fashion industry, it is one of the most significantly used cosmetic products across the world. Sometimes, hairspray is also used on body areas apart from the hair. For instance, it is, in certain cases, sprayed on the leg and sometimes inside a dress to avoid it from riding up.

Global Hair Spray Market: Growth Factors

The global hair spray market is projected to grow owing to the increasing influence of the entertainment industry as well as knowledge availability amongst consumers about the different types of hairstyles that can be achieved with the help of hair spray. Consumerism has led people to try almost all new products that are launched in the market driven by the excellent advertising strategies adopted by businesses. This is a major reason the new generation is keen on experimenting with products and services to stay in sync with the ever-changing trends in the fashion industry. Furthermore, the constant pumping of new products into the commercial market attracts more consumers.

This is fueled by the growing advancements in the hair care segment as companies offer new and improved products that cater to the individual demands or needs of the consumer. There are plenty of brands and associated products available in stores and online that are meant to deliver different types of results including assistance in maintaining hairstyle, preventing frizziness, or improving hair texture. Additionally, the growing preference for online shopping with the aid of e-commerce platforms and social media could lead to higher revenue during the projection period.

Although the growth is expected to be continuous, there could be certain restraints in terms of the price sensitivity of the products since hair sprays generally tend to be expensive as compared to other hair care products like hair oil and gels. Moreover, currently, hair spray is typically considered the product most used amongst the urban population. Hair sprays are subject to regulatory measures owing to the chemical content found in the products. Regulatory compliances can sometimes be expensive in certain parts of the world and require product providers to change the components depending on regulatory requirements.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 20.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.89% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Revlon, LOreal, Beardo, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Godrej, Henkel AG & Co., Coty Inc, Unilever, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Sally Beauty Supply LLC.,COLORSMASH, Kao Corporation, Graftobian Make-Up Company, and Bumble and Bumble Products LLC. Key Segment By Nature, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hair Spray Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hair spray market is segregated based on nature, packaging type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on nature, the global market is segmented into natural and synthetic.

Based on packaging type, the global market divisions are metal and plastic.

The global market registered the highest growth in the metal segment in 2020 since most of the products are sold in the form of an aerosol can

They are typically made of steel or aluminum and the design allows the contents to be held in the right form along with the propellent

The ease of use along with consistent and user-friendly spray pattern is the driving force behind the use of metal containers as opposed to plastic since they are not eco-friendly

Aluminum takes around 200 to 500 years before completely degrading in the landfill

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into online retailers, wholesale distributors, beauty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into women, men, and unisex.

In the modern world, hair spray is used by all genders since it is meant to be used by all

However, traditionally the product was initially marketed for the women segment and hence more women use the product

Although, the number of men who use hair spray has consistently grown over the years as a grooming tool

For instance, the Indian men grooming market stood at USD 640 million in 2019

The global Hair Spray market is segmented as follows:

By Nature

By Packaging Type

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Wholesale Distributors

Beauty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

By End-User

Browse the full "Hair Spray Market By Nature (Natural and Synthetic), By Packaging Type(Metal and Plastic), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Wholesale Distributors, Beauty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), By End-User (Women, Men, and Unisex), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030"- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hair-spray-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hair Spray market include -

Revlon

LOreal

Beardo

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Godrej

Henkel AG & Co.

Coty Inc

Unilever

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Sally Beauty Supply LLC.

COLORSMASH

Kao Corporation

Graftobian Make-Up Company

Bumble

Bumble Products LLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hair Spray market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.89% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hair Spray market size was valued at around US$ 10.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.5 billion by 2030.

The hair spray industry is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand in the fashion industry

Based on nature segmentation, synthetic was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, supermarkets & hypermarkets was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hair Spray industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hair Spray Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hair Spray Industry?

What segments does the Hair Spray Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hair Spray Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Nature, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is the most dominating region in the global hair spray market with the US acting as the most influential region across the world in terms of fashion trends and styling. Europe generated significant revenue in 2022 owing to the massive cosmetic industry housed in countries like Italy, France, and Paris. World cosmetic leaders with billion-dollar revenue originate from Europe making it the hub of new cosmetic production innovation and launch. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for global sales volume owing to the increasing population and newer generation that is most likely to experiment with grooming tools. South Korea is currently a hub spot for the cosmetic industry and the products coming out from the country and generating popularity worldwide.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, BBLUNT, an India-based hair care company with multiple hair salons across the region, introduced Jennifer Winget, a popular Indian actress, as the face of the company

In October 2022, Henkel launched the first-of-its-kind B2B2C hair care brand that is hyper-personalized. The new brand is called SalonLab&Me under its Schwarzkopf Professional hair care range

In September 2022, Schwarzkopf Professional launched a new program in collaboration with TerraCycle aimed at the packaging recycling of hair care

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

