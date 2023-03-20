Central Bark Reports Third Consecutive Year of Positive Sales Growth

Doggy day care industry pioneer achieves double-digit year-over-year systemwide sales and signs development agreements to expand into multiple new markets during milestone yea

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) March 20, 2023

Central Bark™, the doggy day care industry pioneer, is reporting 2022 as one of the most successful years in its 20-year history after it achieved positive increases in year-over-year systemwide sales and same-store sales, respectively. This marked the third consecutive year that the brand experienced positive sales growth and increases in average unit volumes. Central Bark also opened new facilities in Oakdale, Minn. and Carol Stream, Ill. for the first time in 2022, and is expanding its footprint in North Carolina and Texas, with new franchised locations planned for Asheville and Houston, among other markets.

"Last year was an exceptional year for Central Bark," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "We saw tremendous success in all aspects of our business – from system-wide sales to stronger unit-level economics. In fact, nearly 25 percent of our system eclipsed over $1 million in revenue in 2022. We're excited by this momentum, and we look forward to accelerating it in 2023 and beyond."

In addition to Central Bark's impressive sales and growth performance, the brand plans to open up to five new locations in Houston, Cincinnati, and Asheville, among other markets. Furthermore, Central Bark is looking to sign at least an additional 15 franchise agreements in 2023 while continuing to diversify its revenue mix.

Since opening its first location in Milwaukee 20 years ago, Central Bark has developed a loyal following, both two-legged and four-legged, which has fueled its accelerated growth and success. The brand's ongoing commitment to innovation has consistently positioned it as a pioneering leader in whole dog care and as a standout concept in the pet franchise industry. From day one, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Enrichment Doggy Day Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading doggy day care expertise with the latest in canine behavior science. Enrichment Doggy Day Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC." Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.

"At Central Bark, we are constantly refining and perfecting our best-in-class approach to whole dog care to increase efficiency and profitability for our franchisees, while ensuring our dogs and their pet parents have the best experience possible whether they are attending day care, sleeping over, receiving a groom, or just shopping in our boutique retail market," said Chris Gaba, co-founder of Central Bark. "Looking back, it's incredible to see how far we've come and the trajectory we are currently on. It's a testament to everyone in our system – from our incredible franchisee partners to our exceptionally dedicated corporate team – and how much they care about the welfare of the dogs in our care while building a robust business in the process."

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark is a VetFran participant, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/central_bark_reports_third_consecutive_year_of_positive_sales_growth/prweb19233763.htm