Intervala Names New Director of Supply Chain, Expands Supply Chain Team

Intervala LLC, a premier full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, today announced that Sara Fenimore has been named corporate director of supply chain. William Hibbs and Laura Bradbury also have joined Intervala in newly created purchasing manager roles.

As director of supply chain, Fenimore is responsible for leading the strategy and day-to-day operations of Intervala's global supply chain across multiple sites. She joined Intervala from ILC Dover, where she served as supply chain manager following a series of progressively responsible supply chain and procurement management roles for the company. Fenimore previously was employed as a buyer with defense prime contractor Leonardo DRS. She replaces Bill Nolan who recently retired after 19 years with Intervala.

"Managing our complex supply chain for the benefit of Intervala's customers is critical to our business and part and parcel of our company culture," said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. "It was with these priorities and our future growth in mind, that we expanded our supply chain team to include purchasing manager roles."

Hibbs joined Intervala from Kitron Technologies, Inc. where he served as supply chain manager. Kitron is a provider of high-reliability products for a variety of markets, including medical devices, aerospace and defense, and industrial.

Bradbury was previously employed as purchasing and planning manager for HIPER Global (formerly, Network Allies), which designs industrial, military and medical computing systems for customers in the industrial, communications, defense and medical appliance markets.

"Intervala has built a strong, world-class supply chain organization that is tuned to our customers' requirements," said Huber. "We are excited to welcome Sara, Bill and Laura to Intervala and look forward to the contributions of these three accomplished supply chain professionals.

