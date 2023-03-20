BONCHON DEBUTS TWO NEW KOREAN COMFORT FOOD FAVORITES

Brand also offers special deal on wings for college basketball tourney season

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon, the global restaurant brand famous for its crunchy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean chicken, introduces two new comfort food favorites that bring yet another taste of Seoul to the States.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy sharable new Loaded Bulgogi Fries ($12.99), made with thinly sliced, marinated steak piled on seasoned fries and topped with mozzarella cheese, a spicy mayo drizzle and chopped green onions.

Bonchon will also introduce Korean Donuts ($4.99 for two donuts) to its permanent menu starting March 27. The sweet treats, also known as Kkwabaegi (kwa-bag-gee), are soft, fluffy, twisted donuts coated with cinnamon and sugar. Guests can add a side of Sweet Cream Dipping Sauce for just 99 cents.

"When creating new menu items, we focus on the fusion of our Korean roots with familiar flavors our guests love," said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. "With the addition of our Loaded Bulgogi Fries and Korean Donuts, we are able to continue sharing Korean comfort food favorites with an American twist."

Additionally, perfect for college basketball tournament season, Bonchon is offering 50 of its double-fried, hand-brushed wings for $65 with a choice of signature Soy Garlic Sauce, Spicy Sauce or Half & Half. Guests can take advantage of the deal now through April 3. Bonchon has also launched a basketball-focused, augmented reality Snapchat filter to amp up the game-day fun.

"We know this is a big time of year for our guests who are fans of college hoops, and our wings, along with the Snapchat filter, will add even more excitement as they cheer on their favorite team," said Bonchon VP of Marketing Christina Coy. "Our super-crispy wings, paired with the sharable new Loaded Bulgogi Fries, are the perfect combination for a watch party with family and friends."

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 400 restaurants across nine countries: Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, Vietnam, France and the United States.

The brand has earned several recent accolades. It was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" and included on Nation's Restaurant News' 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants," Fast Casual Magazine's 2022 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises," "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists.

