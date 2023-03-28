Rose Community Management Offers Income-Restricted Senior Apartments for Rent in Detroit

Many seniors live on a limited income due to retirement. They often can’t afford to remain in their homes or rent an apartment at market rates. Income-restricted senior apartments allow the elderly to live independently without worrying about home maintenance or how to pay their living expenses. Rent is based on the individual’s or couple’s income. These apartments are listed for rent through Rose Community Management to make it easy for individuals to find low-income apartments.
Rose Community Management works with several complexes in the Detroit area, providing access to income-restricted senior apartments for those in need. They help residents find the perfect apartment to meet their needs and budget and assist with qualifications to ensure seniors can move in fast.
Anyone interested in learning about the income-restricted senior apartments for rent in Detroit can find out more by visiting the Rose Community Management website or calling +1 (216) 393-8000.
About Rose Community Management: Rose Community Management aims to help individuals find affordable housing to ensure they can afford a place to live. They work with in-need groups, including low-income families and seniors, to give them a safe place to call home. They work with more than fifty communities in twelve states to reach more needy individuals.
Company: Rose Community Management
Address: 6000 Freedom Square, Suite 500
City: Independence
State: OH
Zip code: 44131
Telephone number: +1 (216) 393-8000
