Finding for Recovery of $2,061 Issued Against Former Jefferson Township Administrative Assistant

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $2,061 was issued Tuesday against a former administrative assistant for Jefferson Township in Montgomery County, who continued to receive a paycheck after she left the position, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Adrianne Jones resigned effective April 16, 2021, but was paid on a biweekly basis through May 27, 2021, when she no longer was working in any capacity for the Township.

Former Township Administrator Steve Woolf was responsible for ensuring Jones was removed from the Township’s payroll, and Township Trustee Mike McLaughlin and former Trustees James McGuire and Roy Mann Sr. approved the payments.

Woolf, McLaughlin, and Mann are jointly and severally liable for $2,061, while McGuire is jointly and severally liable for $354.

The Township did not provide an explanation to auditors about the payments.

The finding for recovery was among a number of issues included in an audit of Jefferson Township’s finances for 2021 and an accompanying management letter.

A copy of the full audit is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government. 

 

