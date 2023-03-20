New Study Finds 40% of New Skateboarders are Women
GOSKATE Celebrates the Rise of Female Skateboarders
We are excited to see more women taking up skateboarding and making their mark on the scene. We believe that this is just the beginning of a new era for skateboarding.”NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOSKATE, the leading skateboarding company, is thrilled to announce the growing presence of female skateboarders in the sport. According to a recent study, more and more women are taking up skateboarding, with a 2021 report stating that there are now more female skateboarders than ever before.
— Robert Dunfey III
GASKET is dedicated to promoting and encouraging skateboarding among all genders, and we are proud to see this progress being made. With more female skateboarders joining the scene, we can expect to see new styles, techniques, and approaches to the sport.
"GOSKATE has always been committed to promoting skateboarding as a sport for everyone," said Robert Dunfey III, founder of GOSKATE. "We are excited to see more women taking up skateboarding and making their mark on the scene. We believe that this is just the beginning of a new era for skateboarding, and we are proud to be a part of it."
At GOSKATE, we recognize that women have historically been underrepresented in skateboarding. We are committed to changing that and supporting women who want to take up the sport. We offer classes and lessons specifically for women, led by experienced female instructors who are passionate about skateboarding and want to share their knowledge with others.
We believe that skateboarding is not just a sport but a community, and we welcome all individuals who share our passion for it. We are excited to see the growing number of female skateboarders and look forward to supporting them as they continue to thrive in the sport.
For more information on:
* GOSKATE study that reveals 40% of new students are women
* Statistical data from the Duke of Edinbouraugh’s Award in 2017, showed only 37 young girls and women ages 14-24 registered skateboarding as their chosen activity, but in 2022, that stat rose to 353. That’s an 800% increase in 5 years.
* 85% of GOSKATE students said skateboarding was their favorite activity outside of school with 65% of students ages 7-11 believe skateboarding is better for them than team sports
* According to the Wasserman’s Business Case For Women’s Sports (2021), women are the new power players via statistics like out of the 5.2 million skateboarding in the US and 11 million international; 2.4 million were new skateboarders
please visit our website at https://www.goskate.com/top/new-skateboarders-are-women/
GOSKATE operates everywhere in the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Boris Lozinsky
GOSKATE
+1 8004032405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube