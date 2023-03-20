Macao Polytechnic University Students Rank First by Winning 12 Gold Medals in the 2022-2023 Macao University Athletics Championship

MACAU, March 20 - Organised by the Macao University Sports Association and co-sponsored by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the “2022-2023 Macao University Athletics Championship” was held recently and the Athletics Team of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) won a total of 39 medals in more than 20 events: 12 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals, thereby ranking first among all universities in Macao.

During the three days of competition, MPU students demonstrated high levels of performance. Ng Chi Kit, a student of the Physical Education Programme from the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports, broke the high jump record for the tertiary category with a jump of 2.03 metres. The MPU Athletics Team also won the championship in the men’s 200 metres, 400 metres, 4 x 100 metres relay, men’s long jump, women’s shot put, and long jump, among others.

Macao Polytechnic University is committed to nurturing world-class sports professionals. All-round degree programmes are provided, including Physical Education Bachelor Degree, Master’s Degree and Doctoral Degree. By actively encouraging students to participate in local and international competitions, MPU students are able to continuously accumulate experience, thus enriching their university life. Over the years, MPU students and alumni have been competing hard in world sporting events and obtaining outstanding achievements, contributing wholeheartedly to Macao’s sports industry.