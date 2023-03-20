Cultural Affairs Bureau offers additional Busking Points at The Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory site and Macau Science Centre Square

MACAU, March 20 - In order to strengthen the existing cultural atmosphere in the community, to provide more performing platforms for local arts and cultural practitioners and to promote quality street performances, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will offer new performance sites (“Busking Points”) at The Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory site and Macau Science Centre Square from 24 March onwards in addition to the five existing venues. These additional points will be available for Buskers from 10am to 6pm, from Fridays to Sundays and public holidays.

The Busking Programme of the IC has been established since in 2016, providing performing platforms for local arts and cultural practitioners and promote quality street performances in Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Taipa Houses, Mount Fortress Garden, Barra Square and Ka Ho Village of Our Lady. The Busking Programme has been well received by art practitioners, citizens and tourists since its launch. As of February 2023, more than 1,200 local and art aficionados have already applied for Busker Cards, and more than 170,000 audience have watched the Busking performances.

To expand the performance platform for passionate artists, IC will offer additional Busking Points at The Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory site and Macau Science Centre Square respectively from 17 March and 24 March onwards. Buskers involved in performing arts, visual arts and creative crafts are welcome. Buskers should register at the registration counter near the entrance in Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto for the Busking Point in The Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory site or the Food Trailer nearby the seaside for the Busker Point in Macau Science Centre Square before they are assigned the performance area by staff on-site. The Busking Point in Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory site can only be used by one group of Buskers at the same time, while the one in Macau Science Centre Square could accommodate 3 groups at the same time.

There will be a total of 7 Busking Points including the 2 new ones. Individuals who are interested in the Busking Programme can apply online through the IC’s webpage or in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building. For guidelines and details of the Programme, please visit the IC’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/busking or call IC through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours.