Attracting overseas visitors – Macao Grand Prix Museum reveals the identity of the eight racers’ wax figures

MACAU, March 20 - In line with the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, as well as to boost the charm of the Museum and enrich visitors’ experience, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Madame Tussauds Hong Kong join hands for the first time to debut the wax figures of eight renowned racing drivers at the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) on 27 March. An inaugural ceremony will lift curtains upon the figures in the afternoon.

With the dedication to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix, MGTO strategically harnesses the Macau Grand Prix’s unique glamour in destination marketing as part of its commitment to integrate “tourism + sports” and other sectors, in parallel with the SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification. With the Macau Grand Prix reaching its 70th anniversary this year, racers’ wax figures in the Macao Grand Prix Museum will become one of the attractions drawing visitors from more diverse source markets worldwide to Macao.

“Guess Who?” Game – identity of statues revealed and lucky draw results announced

To celebrate the imminent debut of the wax figures, the Museum ran a game named “Racer Wax Figures: ‘Guess Who?’” with a grand lucky draw in January for visitors to guess the identity of the drivers depicted by these statues by 28 February. The identity of four of the figures had been revealed earlier — they were modelled after racing drivers John Macdonald, Ron Haslam, Ayrton Senna da Silva and Sebastian Vettel. The identity of the other four racers is now unveiled as Michael Rutter, Lewis Carl David Hamilton, Robert “Rob” Huff and Edoardo Mortara.

The guessing game won popularity with over 6,000 participants. Please visit the Museum’s website (https://mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/) for the answers to the game and list of winners. Winners will be notified later and receive an email from MGTO with an e-coupon which can be redeemed for the prize. The coupons are valid until 31 December 2023. For enquiry, please dial 85930515 or 85930516.

The eight drivers are internationally renowned and former racers in the Macau Grand Prix. Most of them also garnered numerous awards along the Guia Circuit. The figures will be exhibited next to the racing cars once driven by these racers in Macao. The exquisite waxworks of the globally prestigious brand Madame Tussauds vividly capture the demeanor of the motor racers. The lifelike artworks are set to captivate museumgoers profoundly.

Among the eight statues, five (modelled after John Macdonald, Ron Haslam, Michael Rutter, Robert Huff and Edoardo Mortara) were newly crafted by Madame Tussauds specially for this collaborative project, while the other three (modelled after Ayrton Senna da Silva, Lewis Carl David Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel) were recast.

Inauguration on 27 March with adjusted opening hours for waxwork installation

The Museum will be temporarily closed on 26 March and in the morning of 27 March for waxwork installation. It will be reopened at 14:00 on 27 March with an inaugural ceremony to unveil the wax figures at 14:30.

The Museum is closed on Tuesdays but will be opened specially on 28 March to celebrate the arrival of wax figures. Visitors can seize the moment to appreciate the eight lively wax figures of the drivers, take photos, check in and share their new experience with family and friends.

In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enhances its charm as a travel destination.