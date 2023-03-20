UM to hold Career and Internship Fair

MACAU, March 20 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the UM Career and Internship Fair 2023 on 23 March and 24 March. During the event, over 110 companies and organisations from various industries will set up recruitment booths at UM to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities.

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual event of the university, which aims to help graduating students seek job opportunities and to assist second-year and third-year students in finding summer internships. In addition, the fair offers online career guidance and information on companies and organisations, as well as recruitment talks, workshops, and career advising services.

The two-day fair will be held in Room G008 of the UM Guest House (N1), from 11:00am to 5:00pm (last entry at 4:30pm). UM students and alumni who are attending the event are welcome to bring their personal information and wear formal attire for job applications. For enquiries, please call 8822 4839 or email sao.career@um.edu.mo.