Over 120 Macao and Greater Bay Area Organisations Participated in Macao Polytechnic University Careers Day 2023, Offering More than 3,000 Job Vacancies

MACAU, March 20 - On March 14th, the Macao Polytechnic University held the “Careers Day 2023” to provide a one-stop career development platform for university students and create diversified recruitment channels for corporate and organisations. The career fair included more than 120 outstanding companies from Macao and the Greater Bay Area, providing over 3,000 job vacancies and internship opportunities, as well as comprehensive employment information for students. As Macao is in a new stage of development, the Careers Day 2023 helps young people seize opportunities and actively integrate into the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

The opening ceremony of the MPU Careers Day 2023 was held at the Macao Polytechnic University Auditorium and was officiated by the Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, Im Sio Kei, the acting Vice Rector, Lai Ming Hoi, the Secretary-General, Lei Vai Fong, and representatives from various participating organisations and enterprises. In his speech, Im Sio Kei stated that MPU has long been upholding the concept of pursuing excellence and continues to enhance its overall competitiveness and international influence, achieving significant results in teaching, research, and social services. As a pioneer in the quality assurance of higher education in Macao, in 2022 MPU once again successfully passed the Institutional Accreditation and the International Quality Review by the Higher Education Quality Assurance Agency of the United Kingdom, with positive comments on its academic research and talent cultivation. In the current academic year, MPU has won the “APQN Quality Award” for the third time, receiving international recognition for its teaching and research standards. In the scope of sustainable cities and communities as well as decent work and economic growth, MPU is ranked 201 – 300th in the latest Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings, rising 100 places from the previous year. In recent years, MPU has been committed to promoting students' careers and entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area through close collaboration with enterprises, government departments and human resources agencies in the region, combining a “hands-on learning” education model to strengthen the professionalism of students and help them to develop their career paths through innovation and entrepreneurship. Im Sio Kei advised the graduating students to make a good career plan, continuously improve their competitiveness, actively seize the significant opportunities brought by the development of the Greater Bay Area, and he also encouraged students to apply what they have learned, play to their strengths, and contribute to the country and Macao.

The Careers Day 2023 activities include career fair, career talks, Greater Bay Area career opportunities, corporate visit, English resume workshop, and English mock interviews. This year’s career fair featured a more diverse range of industries, including the public sector, hotels and tourism, leisure and entertainment, large-scale integrated enterprises, banking and finance, accounting firms, youth entrepreneurship, information technology and financial technology, telecommunications, aviation services and transportation, education and social services, advertising design, real estate, marketing, retail, and catering. 20 career talks covered various topics such as youth entrepreneurship and employment information in the In-Depth Cooperation Zone, internships in the Greater Bay Area, the role of the Sino-Portuguese business platform, risk and control services, information and communications technology, and career development in the aviation industry to assist students in gaining a better understanding of the current employment landscape and market demand. This understanding will help clarify students’ development direction and enable them to plan their personal career development more effectively.