Tickets to WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to go on sale starting 23 March

MACAU, March 20 - WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 17 to 23 April 2023. The world’s elite players will line up to showcase their exceptional techniques to residents and tourists alike as they compete against each other in breath-taking matches.

A press conference was held today (20 March), during which the organizers introduced the details and ticketing information for the event. The press conference was attended by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Mr. Harry Lai Meng San, Vice Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun noted in his speech that the three large-scale international table tennis competitions held by WTT in Macao over the past three years were well received and have created a table tennis craze among residents and tourists while also injecting vitality into the local sports industry and all sectors of society. The program for the event this year will be extended to span seven days, giving more spectators an opportunity to watch exciting matches in person, and attracting table tennis fans from around the world to prolong their stay in Macao.

Mr. Philip Cheng expressed that GEG is honored to join the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and WTT as organizers of WTT Champions Macao 2023, a reform of the WTT tournament which GEG has been a presenting partner of for three consecutive times since its debut in Macao in 2020. GEG hopes that this new mode of collaboration can further promote Macao’s cross-sectoral integration of “tourism + sports,” advance the “1+4” adequate diversification development strategy, and strengthen its positioning as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

World-leading table tennis stars to compete in Macao

The WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will feature 64 competitors across the two categories of men's singles and women's singles, namely 32 male and 32 female competitors from the world’s leading players. The preliminary line-up of players includes Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha from the Chinese national team, who will vie to defend their title.

The program on 17 and 18 April and the first session on 19 April will feature the round of 32 matches. The round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 19 April and on 20 April. Quarter finals and semi-finals will take place on 21 and 22 April respectively, and the final matches in both categories will be played on 23 April.

Ticket sales to start from 10 a.m. on 23 March

Matches from 17 to 21 April will be divided into two sessions. On 17-18 April, the first session starts at 11:30 a.m. and the second session at 7 p.m., whereas on 19-21 April, the first session starts at 1 p.m. and the second session at 7 p.m. The semi-finals on 22 April will start at 7 p.m. and the finals on 23 April at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the matches include standard and courtside VIP tickets and will be on sale starting 10 a.m. on 23 March. Members of the public can buy tickets in advance via MacauTicket.com, by telephone, at Kong Seng outlets in Macao and Hong Kong, via mobile applications Ctrip Travel or Trip.com, Damai.cn website, or at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion during the event period. Tickets to each session are priced between MOP 300 and MOP 1,000, depending on the match dates and availability of seats. Free seating applies to all tickets and each person can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per session.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Date 17-21 April (Monday to Friday) 22-23 April (Saturday and Sunday) Session Session 1 Session 2 Standard ticket per session (Free seating) MOP 300.00 300.00 500.00 CNY 270.00 270.00 450.00 Courtside VIP ticket per session (Free seating) MOP 500.00 500.00 1,000.00 CNY 450.00 450.00 900.00

* All ticket prices are in MOP and CNY. Same prices in HKD and MOP.

Ticket discounts available for standard tickets on specific dates

Ticket discounts are offered for standard tickets for 17-21 April. A 10% discount is available for purchases of four standard tickets for the same session of the same match day. Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 50% discount for standard tickets to the first session of matches held between 17 and 21 April, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per match day. The concession is valid while stocks last and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. A valid Macao Student Card or identity document must be presented upon entry; otherwise the full ticket price will apply. The Living Subsidy Scheme is not applicable to ticket purchases for this event.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.