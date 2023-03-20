Identification Services Bureau’s Director Chao Wai Ieng and Deputy Director Chan Un Lai swore in

MACAU, March 20 - Chao Wai Ieng and Chan Un Lai took an oath to assume the position of Director and Deputy Director of the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) today (20th March). The inauguration ceremony was hosted by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Cheong Weng Chon and witnessed by the Chief of the Secretariat for Administration and Justice, Lam Chi Long.

In the ceremony, Cheong Weng Chon gave messages that DSI would extend the good tradition and service spirit of DSI to the future under the new management structure, and continue to provide public services of premium quality to citizens. He added that there was a surge in the application volume of identification documents after the anti-epidemic measures were loosened. DSI executed contingency plan and increased application service time with the support of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, so as to respond to the demand for application services from the citizens, bringing out the the spirit of unity in the cooperation between public departments.

In the ceremony, Chao Wai Ieng and Chan Un Lai mentioned that they would do their utmost to unite DSI colleagues and strive together to execute every task in the area of identification. Also, they will retain DSI’s service spirit of “people-orientation, integrity and equity, honesty and courtesy, efficiency and premium quality” after taking up the position, so as to provide citizens with public services of higher quality.

Chao Wai Ieng earned his bachelor degree in Law from the University of Macau and bachelor degree in Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from the Taiwan University. He entered the Commission Against Corruption of Macao in 2003 and had taken up the position of Chief Investigator, Senior Chief Investigator and Acting Head of Investigation Department 2. From December 2019 to March 2020, he had taken up the position of Consultant of the Secretariat for Administration and Justice. Since March 2020, he had taken up the position of Deputy Director of DSI.

Chan Un Lai earned her bachelor degree in Science from the University of California, Berkeley and master degree in Science (Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing) form the University of Hong Kong. She entered DSI in 2007 and had been working in the area of information. Since June 2018, she had taken up the position of Head of Department of Research & Development and Archive Management.