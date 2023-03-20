aTyr Pharma and Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announce Town Hall Virtual Meeting on Sarcoidosis and Transitioning from Steroids to New and Investigational Therapies

Panel discussion to be held on Saturday, March 25 at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT / 9:00am PT.

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, today announced that they will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Sarcoidosis and Transitioning from Steroids to New and Investigational Therapies. The event will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT / 9:00am PT.



The Town Hall discussion will feature a panel of leading experts related to sarcoidosis treatment and advocacy, including:

John Carlin (Moderator) – Host, Sarc Fighter Podcast and Co-Chair, FSR Patient Advisory Committee

– Host, Sarc Fighter Podcast and Co-Chair, FSR Patient Advisory Committee Jim Kuhn – FSR Patient Advocate for Sarcoidosis

– FSR Patient Advocate for Sarcoidosis Shambhu Aryal, M.D. – Medical Director, Inova Lung Transplant Program and Inova Sarcoidosis Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital

– Medical Director, Inova Lung Transplant Program and Inova Sarcoidosis Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital Mary McGowan – CEO, FSR

– CEO, FSR Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S. – President and CEO, aTyr Pharma



Registration is open to anyone who wishes to attend. For more information and to register, please visit the event page on the FSR website here. Following the event, a replay will be available on the FSR YouTube Channel.

“We look forward to this discussion to help educate patients on evaluating sarcoidosis treatments and considerations for transitioning to a new therapy. While steroids are a treatment option for many people with sarcoidosis, they have limited efficacy and serious side effects when used long term,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “New non-steroidal treatments that are safe and can help patients maintain adequate symptom control while improving quality of life are on the horizon. Efzofitimod is currently in clinical development for pulmonary sarcoidosis and may in the future provide a better alternative to steroid treatment.”

“In advance of Sarcoidosis Awareness Month in April, we are pleased to collaborate with aTyr and other members of our esteemed panel for this important event to discuss new and emerging treatment options for sarcoidosis and what to expect when transitioning from steroid treatment to another therapy,” said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR.

Sarcoidosis is an immune-mediated disease characterized by the formation of granulomas, clumps of inflammatory cells, in one or more organs of the body, predominantly in the lungs. Approximately 200,000 Americans live with pulmonary sarcoidosis and the prognosis ranges from benign and self-limiting to chronic, debilitating disease, with 1 in 5 cases resulting in fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs, which causes permanent loss of lung function and in many cases death. Current treatment options include corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive therapies, which have limited efficacy and are associated with serious side effects that many patients cannot tolerate long term.

About Efzofitimod

aTyr is developing efzofitimod as a potential therapeutic for patients with fibrotic lung disease. Efzofitimod, a fusion protein comprised of the immunomodulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates innate immune responses in inflammatory disease states. aTyr’s lead indication for efzofitimod is pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. Clinical proof-of-concept for efzofitimod was recently established in a Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose, placebo-controlled study of efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, which demonstrated safety and a consistent dose response and trends of benefit of efzofitimod compared to placebo on key efficacy endpoints, including steroid reduction, lung function, clinical symptoms and inflammatory biomarkers. aTyr is currently conducting EFZO-FIT™, a global pivotal Phase 3 study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis. For more information, please visit www.efzofit.com.



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

