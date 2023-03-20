Vortex Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of Paul Sparkes as Chief Executive Officer & Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Paul Sparkes as Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company. Mr. Sparkes is a vital addition to the team and brings a tremendous amount of experience to the Company. In connection with Mr. Sparkes’ appointment, Kirk Hollohan has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.



Paul Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and Canada’s political arena. Paul spent a decade as a leader in the broadcast and media industry as CTV globemedia’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. He also held senior positions in public service, including with the Government of Canada as Director of Operations to Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, and as a senior aide to two Premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador. Paul was a Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman at Difference Capital Financial and serves on several private and public boards. He is currently President of Otterbury Holdings Inc. and is an advisor and deal maker for growth companies in the private and public markets.

"I am incredibly excited to serve as Vortex Energy’s next CEO and to join the Company at the time of its proposed acquisition of the Robinsons River Salt Property,” said Mr. Sparkes. “I believe we are well positioned to close the acquisition of the salt property in Newfoundland and Labrador and to continue to grow value for shareholders."

Vortex Energy wishes to thank Kirk Hollohan for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. Its flagship asset, The Fire Eye Project, is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is working to advance this project while continuing to assess other energy metal properties

