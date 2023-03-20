Singing Machine’s Products Announced as Winners in Rolling Stone Audio Awards

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced Rolling Stone® has selected the Singing Machine Move Mic and Sing Cast Max karaoke products as winners in the Rolling Stone Audio Awards 2023. These are two new flagship products for the Company, first launched in the Walmart consumer electronics department nationwide last spring.



“This award from Rolling Stone is a strong testament to our ability to innovate and execute,” stated Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine. “We pride ourselves on staying best in class, and this award is a solid validation that our new products continue to be well-received in the music industry and by music-loving consumers. We continue to work hard daily to improve our products and build our brand.”

The Rolling Stone review process is rigorous, and their awards carry significant weight in the music-loving community. Rolling Stone editors spent the past year testing dozens of newly launched earbuds, headphones, speakers, and sound systems to find the best new releases to recommend to their readers. The products in their 2023 Audio Awards lineup were chosen for their superior performance, innovative technology, and distinctive design.

The SingCast Max is the first-ever home singing system with video casting technology which projects HD karaoke videos from the Singing Machine app to a TV wirelessly. Singing Machine Move Mic is an all-in-one Bluetooth speaker and mic with 22 professionally tuned vocal effects and voice-synching lights.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Attachment