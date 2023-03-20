Gaia Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on March 27th at 2:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, announced that CFO Paul Tarell will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Topics will include:

A Gaia Marketplace overview.

Factors affecting growth prospects in 2023.

Cash flow management in 2023.



To participate, please click here to register for the event.

About Water Tower Research

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com