TI-TRUST, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”), is pleased to welcome Elizabeth (“Beth”) A. Di Cola as Senior Vice President

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beth will join the Employee Benefits Group at TI-TRUST and will be an active member of its Fiduciary Team.



“Beth’s more than 15 years of experience in banking and lending to ESOP companies and ESOP transaction expertise will be a great addition to our multidisciplinary Fiduciary Team,” said Brian Ippensen, President. “Beth is extremely dedicated to the development of employee ownership and has a distinguished career assisting clients,” said Dawn Goestenkors, Executive Vice President. “We are very excited to have her join TI-TRUST and look forward to her insights contributing to our client’s success.”

B.S. Finance, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign; J.D., University of California, Berkeley. Beth brings knowledge and experience gained over three decades of experience as an attorney, corporate finance professional and commercial banker working with ESOP-owned companies at all stages of the ESOP life-cycle to her role at TI-TRUST. For the past fifteen years, Beth has integrated her previous careers as an ERISA and employee benefits attorney and a finance professional to serve ESOP-owned companies as a commercial banker, an internal ESOP advisor assisting other commercial bankers, and the leader of the ESOP lending teams of two regional banks. She is a member of The ESOP Association and the National Center for Employee Ownership. She is a frequent speaker at NCEO and ESOP Association regional events. She is a member of the advisory board of Ownership America, a nonprofit advocacy organization seeking to expand employee ownership.

TI-TRUST is nationally recognized as a premier provider of fiduciary services that serve clients across the country. We are an independent Trust Company chartered to provide Trust Services, Farm Services and Employee Benefit Services. Our team is a devoted group of professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of the trust and beneficiaries we serve. We have extensive experience in fiduciary services and can serve as a trustee or agent based on the client’s needs. Our focus has been on controlled growth in order to maintain quality, control risk and deliver timely service to our clients. Growing organically allows us to be a stable and long-term trustee for decades to come. TI-TRUST manages over $16 billion in assets and has offices in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

Contact Information: Elizabeth A. Di Cola Phone: (630) 986-0901 elizabeth.dicola@ti-trust.com 600 W. 22nd Street, Suite 308 Oak Brook, IL 60523