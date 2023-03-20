New MPLAB® SiC Power Simulator Allows Customers to Test Microchip’s SiC Power Solutions in Design Phase

Microchip’s PLECS-based tool quickly evaluates solutions across power-switching topologies before committing design to hardware

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electrification of everything is driving the growth of SiC semiconductors as large market segments such as E-Mobility, sustainability and industrial turn to SiC power solutions because of its fast-switching capabilities, lower power loss and higher temperature performance. To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces its MPLAB® SiC Power Simulator that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies before committing a design to hardware.



Microchip’s MPLAB SiC Power Simulator is a PLECS-based software environment designed in collaboration with Plexim to provide an online complimentary tool that eliminates the need to purchase a simulation license. The MPLAB SiC Power Simulator accelerates the design process of various SiC-based power topologies. Customers can confidently benchmark and evaluate SiC solutions in the design phase.

“Customers who are pursuing SiC technology can now use the web-based MPLAB SiC Power Simulator to benchmark and select the best Microchip SiC product for their design,” said Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s silicon carbide business unit. “With over two decades of investment in silicon carbide, Microchip provides our customers with versatile power solutions in its SiC portfolio that can easily be designed with other Microchip companion devices.”

The tool can speed up time to market by delivering a comprehensive SiC evaluation that not only provides valuable benchmarking data but also reduces component selection times. A power electronics designer deciding between a 25 mΩ and 40 mΩ SiC MOSFET for a three-phase active front end converter can get immediate simulation results, such as average power dissipation and peak junction temperature of the devices.

The MPLAB SiC Power Simulator is a critical design tool for OEMs designing power systems for E-Mobility, sustainability and industrial applications that include electric vehicles, on/off-board charging, power supplies and battery storage systems.

Microchip’s SiC portfolio includes industry-leading power module packaging with the lowest parasitic inductance (<2.9 nH), and industry-leading 3.3 kV discrete MOSFETs and diodes with the highest current ratings available. The SiC portfolio also includes 700V, 1200V and 1700V die, discretes and modules, as well as AgileSwitch® configurable digital gate drivers.

These SiC devices offer the ruggedness and performance to deliver gate oxide lifetimes that are predicted to be in excess of 100 years and degradation-free body diodes. SiC technology provides higher system efficiency, power density and temperature stability over silicon Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) in high-power applications.

For more information about Microchip’s silicon carbide semiconductors, visit our website.

Microchip will provide dedicated support from a knowledgeable engineering team member to help customers with every step of their design.

Pricing and Availability

Microchip’s MPLAB SiC Power Simulator is complimentary and can be accessed here. For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

