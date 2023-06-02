Revolutionizing Tendon Treatment: Exploring the Growing Tendon Repair Market in 2023 - 6.2% CAGR Growth

Tendon Repair Market Size, share, Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.8 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $3.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031. The increasing prevalence of tendon injuries, along with technological advancements in tendon repair procedures, is driving the growth of the market. The global tendon repair market has seen significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Tendon repair is a surgical procedure that aims to repair a damaged or torn tendon. Tendons are tough, fibrous tissues that connect muscles to bones, and they play a critical role in the movement of the body. Tendon injuries can occur due to overuse, trauma, or degenerative conditions.

The surgical procedure for tendon repair involves reattaching the torn or damaged tendon back to the bone or muscle. The specific technique used will depend on the location and severity of the injury, as well as the patient's overall health and age.

In some cases, the surgeon may use sutures or stitches to reattach the tendon to the bone or muscle. In other cases, they may use a graft from another tendon or tissue to repair the damaged tendon. After the surgery, patients will need to undergo physical therapy to help restore strength and range of motion to the affected area.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Stryker

2. Arthrex

3. Medical Device Business Services

4. CONMED

5. Integra LifeSciences Holdings

6. Smith+Nephew

7. TendoMed

8. BioPro

9. Aevumed

10. Alafair Biosciences

It is important to follow the surgeon's instructions for post-operative care, as well as any physical therapy or rehabilitation programs recommended. Recovery times can vary depending on the extent of the injury and the type of surgical technique used, but most patients can expect to return to normal activities within several months after the procedure. Problems associated with obesity is arthritis, which can cause joint pain and inflammation. In addition, obesity increases the risk of developing tendonitis, a condition that affects the tendons, causing pain and swelling.

The prevalence of obesity has been on the rise for several decades, and it currently affects almost one billion individuals worldwide. This number includes 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and thirty-nine million children. Unfortunately, the trend is expected to continue, with the World Health Organization predicting that by 2025, approximately 167 million people worldwide will be overweight or obese. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for effective interventions to address this growing health crisis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

The product type segment includes implants, suture anchor devices, grafts, screws, and others. The implant segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its increasing adoption in surgeries for tendon repair. The suture anchor devices segment is also expected to grow at a rapid pace, owing to its effectiveness in securing the tendon to the bone.

The application segment includes foot and ankle tendon repair, flexor and extensor tendon repair, rotator cuff tendon repair, and others. The foot and ankle tendon repair segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the high prevalence of foot and ankle injuries. The rotator cuff tendon repair segment is also expected to grow at a significant pace due to an increase in the number of sports injuries.

The end-user segment includes hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of surgical procedures for tendon repair.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the high prevalence of sports injuries and the increasing adoption of surgical procedures. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising geriatric population and an increase in the number of sports injuries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant pace due to the increasing awareness regarding tendon injuries and a rise in healthcare expenditure. The LAMEA region is also expected to grow, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced surgical procedures.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the global tendon repair market?

2. What are the major challenges faced by the tendon repair market?

3. What are the latest technological advancements in the tendon repair market?

4. Which product type holds the largest market share in the tendon repair market?

5. What are the most common applications of tendon repair procedures?

6. Which end-user segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the tendon repair market?

7. Which region is expected to hold the largest market share in the tendon repair market?

8. Who are the major players operating in the global tendon repair market?

9. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tendon repair market?

10. What are the future growth prospects of the global tendon repair market?

