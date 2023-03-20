Morocco Takes Part in 55th Session of COM2023 in Addis Ababa

MOROCCO, March 20 - The 55th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (COM2023) started, on Monday in Addis Ababa, its proceedings with the participation of Morocco.

Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the African Union and UNECA, leads the Moroccan delegation to this session under the theme "Fostering recovery and transformation in Africa to reduce inequalities and vulnerabilities".

This 55th session, which is being held face-to-face and by videoconference, aims to renew attention and action on reducing poverty, inequality and other factors that make the African population continuously vulnerable to these scourges.

The opening session of this session was marked by the confirmation of the members of the Bureau, including Morocco in its capacity as 2nd Vice President and the adoption of the agenda and work program.

The Conference focused on the "theme of the fifty-fifth session of the Economic Commission for Africa", "the Adebayo Adedeji 2023 Memorial Conference", "Governance, social contract and economic development in Africa: Looking Back and Looking Forward," "Policies and Interventions to Foster Resilience and Reduce Poverty and Inequality in the Context of Global Shocks," "Socio-Economic Implications of Climate Change and Opportunities to Leverage Green Finance," and "Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Economic Resilience and Inclusion."

The Conference brings together Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development from African Member States, Central Bank Governors, United Nations entities and Pan-African financial institutions, African academic and research institutions, development partners, intergovernmental organizations and other key stakeholders.

MAP: 20 March 2023