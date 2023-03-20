Moroccan-European Energy Partnership Works to Preserve Energy Security - Minister

MOROCCO, March 20 - The energy partnership between Morocco and Europe works to "preserve our energy security" and keep the long-term promises in the fight against climate change, the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali said Saturday in Benguerir.

"Europe is obviously the natural space of Morocco's projection internationally. This long tradition of regional cooperation, between partners with similar values, works to preserve our energy security and keep the promises in the long term in the fight against climate change," the minister said in a speech by video conference, during a session held as part of the meeting of the Network of Contact Parliamentarians for a healthy environment under the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Benali noted that this strategic partnership "is often reaffirmed, including the recent signing of the Green Pact with the European Union last October, or during meetings with senior EU officials in Brussels."

"It is then necessary to strengthen our dynamic cooperation and collaboration, through an effective multilateral dialogue, to face common challenges, but also to promote common opportunities," she said.

The Minister said that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has decided to reconcile short-term security and commitment to sustainability.

"Morocco is working to develop a sustainable gas infrastructure, especially to connect supply to demand centers and to ensure a competitive and clean energy," she explained, recalling that the Kingdom has redoubled its ambition by setting the goal of exceeding 52% of renewable sources in the national electricity mix by 2030.

An ambition warmly welcomed by the President of the Network of Parliamentarians for a healthy environment under the PACE, Rik Daems, who stressed that the Moroccan energy potential in renewable energy is outstanding.

The president of this network which brings together 55 parliamentarians from 32 national parliaments of member states and observers of the Council of Europe, as the parliament of Morocco which enjoys the status of partner for democracy since 2011, said he was impressed by the projects initiated by Morocco in the field of energy transition and integration of energy in the national energy system, welcoming the progress made in renewable energy programs, which have increased the share of wind and solar in the Moroccan energy mix.

MAP:19 March 2023