International Women's Day: Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency Pays Tribute to Maqdessi Women

MOROCCO, March 20 - Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency organized, on Friday, in the city of Al-Quds, a ceremony in honor of Maqdessi women from different backgrounds, on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

This ceremony, which was attended by about 100 Maqdessi women, was an opportunity to listen to the concerns of women in Al-Quds and the challenges they face.

In his speech, the coordinator of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency Ismail Ramli stressed the nature of the agency's humanitarian and social action under the personal supervision of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee.

Focusing on the Agency’s most important fields of action, he stressed that it works to preserve and safeguard the cultural heritage of the city as a common humanitarian heritage, in addition to protecting its cultural identity, enshrining its legal and religious status and improving the social and economic conditions of the Maqdessis.

Highlighting the situation of the Maqdessi woman, Ramli emphasized the importance of working to continue to break the barriers for a comprehensive human development in which the Maqdessis occupy their true place which impacts the various aspects of life, so as to preserve the Palestinian identity of Al-Quds and occupy the highest positions in leadership, entrepreneurship and business.

Aware of the complex challenges faced by Maqdessian women in their daily lives, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, since its inception, has paid special attention to them, he said.

Ramli announced the organization of the "Al-Quds Forum for Palestinian women and youth", late July, noting that this event aspires to bring together two important categories of society, characterized by their spirit of perseverance and sacrifice, so that they can discuss the reality of the current situation and its consequences, in light of the challenges that the holy city is constantly experiencing.

For her part, Rania Assila, head of the Department of Relations at the Directorate of Education in Al-Quds, said that the Maqdessi women recognize the Agency important contribution to strengthening their resilience especially in the ancient city, emphasizing, in this sense, the role and efforts of the Agency to safeguard the education sector in Al-Quds.

MAP: 19 March 2023