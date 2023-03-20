With Ambitious Policies and Concrete Projects, Morocco Embodies African Unity’s Dream - Ivorian Expert

MOROCCO, March 20 - With ambitious policies and concrete projects, Morocco embodies the dream of African unity, in a context of global strategic changes that place Africa at the center of all covetousness, said Ivorian economic expert Adama Adjomayi.

Morocco's migration policy and the development programs it shares with several sub-Saharan African countries make it a key player in the dynamics aimed at promoting the continent's development, based on its own resources and building networks of integration and cross-cutting solidarity, Adjomayi said in an interview with MAP.

With its exceptional geostrategic position and its success in establishing a sustainable model of political stability, Morocco stands as a bridge between sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, he added on the sidelines of his participation in a conference organized by the NGO "Promotion of Economic and Social Development" (PDES).

"I grew up in a school built by the late HM Hassan II and inaugurated by HM King Mohammed VI," said Adjomayi, who now works as a talent scout in Geneva, noting that the infrastructure built by Morocco in other African countries is a perfect example of the cooperation and solidarity that unite the continent.

Beyond the economic and development field, Morocco also has a symbolic capital that materializes in its pride in its African origins, he observed.

This was perfectly reflected in the sporting achievement of the Atlas Lions at the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco has shared its success with the entire continent, he recalled, noting that this is an element that is not always found in North Africa.

Still in the context of the Kingdom's active solidarity, Adjomayi spoke of his contemporaries who pursued their higher education in Morocco, where they were able to benefit from a high level of training in a safe environment, before returning to their country of origin to take up positions of responsibility.

This elite trained in Morocco can play an important role in promoting African cooperation, while benefiting from the Moroccan experience throughout the continent, he argued.

In this sense, he praised the High solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI who ensures to provide infrastructure ensuring the dignity and inclusion of Africans in the Moroccan social fabric, considering that the presence of a Moroccan diaspora in Côte d'Ivoire and Ivorian one in Morocco, with the possibility of travel without visas, best embodies the African unity.

MAP: 18 March 2023