Geneva: 'polisario' Seeks to Keep Tindouf Camps’ Population in Disastrous Living Conditions - NGO Says

MOROCCO, March 20 - The NGO ''Ocapros International'' denounced the practices of ‘’polisario'' aiming to keep the population of the Tindouf camps (southwestern Algeria) in disastrous living conditions and to impose hunger, misery and poverty.

The Organization, which has consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), expressed its "great concern" about the human rights situation in the Tindouf camps and denounced the violations committed by the armed group of ''polisario''.

In a statement, issued on the occasion of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), "Ocapros" drew attention to the "dire situation" of human rights in these camps, due to the lack of education, housing, security, health care and infrastructure.

''There is discriminatory treatment in the camps against a large group of people, who face the worst forms of slavery,'' the NGO stressed, condemning the situation of children who are ''sent to other countries, in order to be adopted in a foreign environment far from their parents, which causes human tragedies for these families."

The NGO called on the international community to take the necessary measures to end this illegal situation and to assume all responsibilities in the management of the camps, to ensure the freedom of movement of the population and access to justice.

MAP:17 March 2023