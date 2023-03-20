Health Benefits and Risks for Senior Golfers
MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MURRAY, UTAH Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Zarifa USA urges senior athletes to massage before a round of golf to prevent injury. Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.
Research shows that golf provides physical health benefits, mental health benefits, and the opportunity to make solid social connections for older adults. Golf is an excellent form of exercise for seniors due to its low-impact nature and the variety of muscles that it works. Furthermore, golf requires a great deal of concentration and focus, which can help improve seniors’ mental and cognitive function.
Senior athletes must find ways to increase strength, flexibility, and balance if they want to play golf well into their golden years without the risk of a debilitating injury. By taking the time to focus on stretching, warm-up exercises, and massage with proper form and technique, seniors will continue to enjoy the game of golf while staying healthy and fit.
“Our commitment in aiding the aging population and assisting them in maintaining their independence, is of high priority for us. With the use of our top-notch nonmedicinal pain relief massage products such as; foot massagers, chair massagers and massage guns. We are honored to help them continue their golf game and enjoy a good quality of life overall - it is of extreme importance to us. We aim to support these senior athletes in continuing their active lives and provide them with a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience,” said Mustafawi.
Massage guns are of course, known as a workout recovery device; however, it was originally developed as a pain management tool by a chiropractor named Dr. Jason Wersland. Since then, massage tools have been updated and improved upon by companies such as Zarifa as a pain-relief tool for various complaints, including tension, knots, aches, pains, insomnia, and sore muscles.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience. Product consultations can be done by phone, by private in-store appointments, or by shopping online. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at support@zarifausa.com.
Rosh Sillars
Research shows that golf provides physical health benefits, mental health benefits, and the opportunity to make solid social connections for older adults. Golf is an excellent form of exercise for seniors due to its low-impact nature and the variety of muscles that it works. Furthermore, golf requires a great deal of concentration and focus, which can help improve seniors’ mental and cognitive function.
Senior athletes must find ways to increase strength, flexibility, and balance if they want to play golf well into their golden years without the risk of a debilitating injury. By taking the time to focus on stretching, warm-up exercises, and massage with proper form and technique, seniors will continue to enjoy the game of golf while staying healthy and fit.
“Our commitment in aiding the aging population and assisting them in maintaining their independence, is of high priority for us. With the use of our top-notch nonmedicinal pain relief massage products such as; foot massagers, chair massagers and massage guns. We are honored to help them continue their golf game and enjoy a good quality of life overall - it is of extreme importance to us. We aim to support these senior athletes in continuing their active lives and provide them with a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience,” said Mustafawi.
Massage guns are of course, known as a workout recovery device; however, it was originally developed as a pain management tool by a chiropractor named Dr. Jason Wersland. Since then, massage tools have been updated and improved upon by companies such as Zarifa as a pain-relief tool for various complaints, including tension, knots, aches, pains, insomnia, and sore muscles.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience. Product consultations can be done by phone, by private in-store appointments, or by shopping online. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at support@zarifausa.com.
Rosh Sillars
The Rosh Group, Inc
+1 248-733-5525
email us here