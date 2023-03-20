Join #BeYouBeElite to challenge society's beliefs and show the power of Gen-Z.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham-based designer activewear brand Elite Training Club is revolutionizing digital fashion for the next generation. Through their latest campaign, #BeYouBeElite, the brand is empowering Gen-Z with inclusive messaging that celebrates their diversity and individuality. The brand believes that anyone can be elite by staying true to themselves, no matter their background or circumstances.

As part of this campaign, the brand is inviting Gen-Z models and content creators to participate in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle brand photoshoot experience that showcases their inspiring stories and unique perspectives.At Elite Training Club, the brand is committed towards creating a space where everyone can feel seen, heard, and celebrated. They understand that Gen-Z faces unique challenges, from social media pressure to hustle culture, body image, and identity issues. That's why the brand wants to encourage people to be the best version of themselves, without fitting into a mold.

The minimalist logo reflects their mission to stay relevant to our customers, while their designer activewear showcases both form and function. Elite Training Club is even exploring digital fashion through WEB3 and NFTs, to continue to stay ahead of the curve.

As a member of Gen-Z, know that you have the power to be whoever you want to be and achieve greatness in your own unique way. Join them in the #BeYouBeElite movement to show the world what you’re truly capable of. “Together, we can break free from society's molds and pave the way for a more inclusive and empowering future. You have the power to be whoever you want to be and achieve greatness in your own unique way. ,” said Sunny Punni, CEO of Elite Training Club.

Join Elite training Club in the #BeYouBeElite movement and show the world what you are truly capable of. Together, with the brand, you can break free from society's molds and pave the way for a more inclusive and empowering future.

Don't miss out on their exclusive Midnight collection launch event at Bullring, Birmingham on March 30th. Register now at elitetrainingclub.com.