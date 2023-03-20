KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,082.3 million (US$156.9 million), on par with that of the same quarter of 2021. Revenues for the full year of 2022 were RMB4,511.1 million (US$654.0 million), an increase of 5.9% from RMB4,259.1 million for the full year of 2021.

Calculated cash billings 1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,104.5 million (US$160.1 million), a decrease of 5.6% from RMB1,169.5 million for the same quarter of 2021. Calculated cash billings for the full year of 2022 were RMB4,613.4 million (US$668.9 million), a decrease of 8.1% from RMB5,017.3 million for the full year of 2021.

Average monthly active users (MAU) 2 for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 30.9 million, an increase of 26.6% from 24.4 million for the same quarter of 2021. MAU for the full year of 2022 were 28.7 million, an increase of 5.9% from 27.1 million for the full year of 2021.

Total paid enterprise customers 3 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.6 million, a decrease of 10.0% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.6 million, a decrease of 10.0% from 4.0 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB184.8 million (US$26.8 million), compared to net income of RMB233.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income4 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB59.5 million (US$8.6 million), compared to RMB348.5 million for the same quarter of 2021. Net income for the full year of 2022 was RMB107.2 million (US$15.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB1,071.1 million for the full year of 2021. Adjusted net income for the full year of 2022 was RMB799.4 million (US$115.9 million), a decrease of 6.2% from RMB852.6 million for the full year of 2021.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In the past quarters, our efforts to improve our user experience and service capabilities have been continuously validated. We have witnessed robust user growth and engagement since the beginning of 2023 as a result of our enhanced brand recognition and strengthened competitive advantages. With the revival in recruitment demand, we are confident in delivering strong returns for our shareholders in the years to come.”

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Amidst the various external challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, we achieved a solid financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the full year. We remained highly efficient with our marketing activities while growing users at scale. Encouraged by the recent recovery trend, we are optimistic about embracing strong growth this year while maintaining discipline in our marketing and other expenses to ensure high-quality growth.”

________________________________

1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.

3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

4 Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,082.3 million (US$156.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is on par with that of the same period in 2021.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,069.6 million (US$155.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 1.1% from RMB1,082.0 million for the same period in 2021.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 44.8% from RMB8.7 million for the same period in 2021, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,426.1 million (US$206.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 69.5% from RMB841.4 million for the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB244.2 million (US$35.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 111.4% from RMB115.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the grant of share-based compensation awards related to the dual primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”).

Cost of revenues was RMB202.4 million (US$29.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 35.1% from RMB149.8 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increased server and bandwidth cost and increased employee-related expenses.

was RMB202.4 million (US$29.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 35.1% from RMB149.8 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increased server and bandwidth cost and increased employee-related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB682.1 million (US$98.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 82.6% from RMB373.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased brand advertising expenses mainly resulting from the market campaigns during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as increased employee-related expenses.

were RMB682.1 million (US$98.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 82.6% from RMB373.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased brand advertising expenses mainly resulting from the market campaigns during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as increased employee-related expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB294.1 million (US$42.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 47.9% from RMB198.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.

were RMB294.1 million (US$42.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 47.9% from RMB198.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB247.6 million (US$35.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 107.7% from RMB119.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased professional service fees related to the dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as well as increased employee-related expenses.

Income/Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB340.5 million (US$49.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income from operations of RMB253.3 million for the same period of 2021.

Net income/loss and adjusted net income

Net loss was RMB184.8 million (US$26.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of RMB233.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income was RMB59.5 million (US$8.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB348.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Net income/loss per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.43 (US$0.06) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.54 and RMB0.51, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 were RMB0.14 (US$0.02) and RMB0.13 (US$0.02), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB0.81 and RMB0.76, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB155.5 million (US$22.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 70.9% from RMB534.9 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the payments for the market campaigns during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB13,209.9 million (US$1,915.3 million) as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB4,511.1 million (US$654.0 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 5.9% from RMB4,259.1 million for the full year of 2021.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB4,461.3 million (US$646.8 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB4,219.0 million for the full year of 2021.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB49.8 million (US$7.2 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 24.2% from RMB40.1 million for the full year of 2021, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB4,658.2 million (US$675.4 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 12.3% from RMB5,310.4 million for the full year of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB692.2 million (US$100.4 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 64.0% from RMB1,923.6 million for the full year of 2021.

Cost of revenues was RMB754.9 million (US$109.4 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 36.1% from RMB554.6 million for the full year of 2021, primarily driven by increased employee-related expenses and increased server and bandwidth cost.

was RMB754.9 million (US$109.4 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 36.1% from RMB554.6 million for the full year of 2021, primarily driven by increased employee-related expenses and increased server and bandwidth cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,000.9 million (US$290.1 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 3.0% from RMB1,942.7 million for the full year of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses and increased brand advertising expenses, mainly resulting from the market campaigns during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, partially offset by decreased customer acquisition cost.

were RMB2,000.9 million (US$290.1 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 3.0% from RMB1,942.7 million for the full year of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses and increased brand advertising expenses, mainly resulting from the market campaigns during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, partially offset by decreased customer acquisition cost. Research and development expenses were RMB1,182.7 million (US$171.5 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB822.0 million for the full year of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.

were RMB1,182.7 million (US$171.5 million) for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB822.0 million for the full year of 2021, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB719.7 million (US$104.3 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 63.9% from RMB1,991.1 million for the full year of 2021, primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses of RMB1,506.4 million recognized in 2021, partially offset by increased employee-related expenses.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB129.5 million (US$18.8 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 87.5% from RMB1,036.3 million for the full year of 2021.

Net income/loss and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB107.2 million (US$15.5 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB1,071.1 million for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted net income was RMB799.4 million (US$115.9 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 6.2% from RMB852.6 million for the full year of 2021.

Net income/loss per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) and RMB0.24 (US$0.03) for the full year of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB4.67 for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.84 (US$0.27) and RMB1.75 (US$0.25), respectively, for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB2.60 and RMB1.60 for the full year of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,003.0 million (US$145.4 million) for the full year of 2022, representing a decrease of 38.9% from RMB1,641.4 million for the full year of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADS) over the next 12 months.

Dual Primary Listing in Hong Kong

On December 22, 2022, the Company successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of “2076”.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.25 billion and RMB1.27 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.8% to 11.6%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00 on December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/loss, adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provides valuable insights into the cash generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,081,972 1,069,634 155,082 4,219,026 4,461,282 646,825 Others 8,678 12,641 1,833 40,102 49,780 7,217 Total revenues 1,090,650 1,082,275 156,915 4,259,128 4,511,062 654,042 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues(1) (149,785 ) (202,395 ) (29,345 ) (554,648 ) (754,861 ) (109,445 ) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (373,471 ) (682,057 ) (98,889 ) (1,942,670 ) (2,000,900 ) (290,103 ) Research and development expenses(1) (198,933 ) (294,061 ) (42,635 ) (821,984 ) (1,182,716 ) (171,478 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (119,173 ) (247,600 ) (35,899 ) (1,991,123 ) (719,699 ) (104,347 ) Total operating cost and expenses (841,362 ) (1,426,113 ) (206,768 ) (5,310,425 ) (4,658,176 ) (675,373 ) Other operating income, net 4,029 3,350 486 14,977 17,595 2,551 Income/(Loss) from operations 253,317 (340,488 ) (49,367 ) (1,036,320 ) (129,519 ) (18,780 ) Investment income 8,953 34,038 4,935 24,744 65,150 9,446 Financial income, net 2,981 83,319 12,080 9,735 161,332 23,391 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,644 ) (1,509 ) (219 ) (1,961 ) 8,627 1,251 Other (expenses)/income, net (1,076 ) 7,724 1,120 (7,745 ) 11,406 1,654 Income/(Loss) before income tax expenses 262,531 (216,916 ) (31,451 ) (1,011,547 ) 116,996 16,962 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (29,461 ) 32,123 4,657 (59,527 ) (9,751 ) (1,414 ) Net income/(loss) 233,070 (184,793 ) (26,794 ) (1,071,074 ) 107,245 15,548 Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value - - - (164,065 ) - - Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 233,070 (184,793 ) (26,794 ) (1,235,139 ) 107,245 15,548 Net income/(loss) 233,070 (184,793 ) (26,794 ) (1,071,074 ) 107,245 15,548 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (175,647 ) (200,559 ) (29,078 ) (127,378 ) 952,949 138,165 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 57,423 (385,352 ) (55,872 ) (1,198,452 ) 1,060,194 153,713 Weighted average number of ordinary shares —Basic 863,552,831 864,609,263 864,609,263 529,343,027 868,941,151 868,941,151 —Diluted 922,941,599 864,609,263 864,609,263 529,343,027 912,141,991 912,141,991 Net income/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.27 (0.21 ) (0.03 ) (2.33 ) 0.12 0.02 —Diluted 0.25 (0.21 ) (0.03 ) (2.33 ) 0.12 0.02 Net income/(loss) per ADS* attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.54 (0.43 ) (0.06 ) (4.67 ) 0.25 0.04 —Diluted 0.51 (0.43 ) (0.06 ) (4.67 ) 0.24 0.03

* Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:



For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 6,899 14,383 2,085 31,467 39,587 5,740 Sales and marketing expenses 28,895 63,753 9,243 73,733 170,366 24,701 Research and development expenses 42,499 99,378 14,408 137,820 284,323 41,223 General and administrative expenses 37,179 66,729 9,675 1,680,626 197,928 28,697 115,472 244,243 35,411 1,923,646 692,204 100,361



KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,341,758 9,751,824 1,413,882 Short-term investments 884,996 3,458,089 501,376 Accounts receivable, net 1,002 9,862 1,430 Amounts due from related parties 6,615 5,714 828 Prepayments and other current assets 724,583 600,773 87,104 Total current assets 12,958,954 13,826,262 2,004,620 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 369,126 691,036 100,191 Intangible assets, net 458 10,251 1,486 Goodwill - 5,690 825 Right-of-use assets, net 309,085 289,628 41,992 Other non-current assets 4,000 4,000 580 Total non-current assets 682,669 1,000,605 145,074 Total assets 13,641,623 14,826,867 2,149,694 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 52,963 185,297 26,866 Deferred revenue 1,958,570 2,060,892 298,801 Other payables and accrued liabilities 645,138 633,482 91,846 Operating lease liabilities, current 127,531 151,438 21,956 Total current liabilities 2,784,202 3,031,109 439,469 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 183,365 143,591 20,819 Deferred tax liabilities - 11,404 1,653 Total non-current liabilities 183,365 154,995 22,472 Total liabilities 2,967,567 3,186,104 461,941 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 554 564 82 Treasury shares - (918,894 ) (133,227 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,624,386 15,450,389 2,240,096 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (257,765 ) 695,184 100,793 Accumulated deficit (3,693,119 ) (3,586,480 ) (519,991 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,674,056 11,640,763 1,687,753 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 13,641,623 14,826,867 2,149,694



KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 534,910 155,543 22,552 1,641,381 1,003,042 145,427 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 203,889 (725,495 ) (105,187 ) (601,862 ) (2,816,581 ) (408,365 ) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 21,419 (627,954 ) (91,045 ) 6,431,263 (669,232 ) (97,029 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (174,825 ) (209,026 ) (30,306 ) (127,227 ) 892,837 129,449 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 585,393 (1,406,932 ) (203,986 ) 7,343,555 (1,589,934 ) (230,518 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 10,756,365 11,158,756 1,617,868 3,998,203 11,341,758 1,644,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 11,341,758 9,751,824 1,413,882 11,341,758 9,751,824 1,413,882



KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)