Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 388,895 in the last 365 days.

Global Yacht Market Size, Share & Analysis

Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Damen Shipyards Group, Heesen Group, The San Lorenzo S.p.a, Sunseeker International, Ferretti S.p.A., Alexander Marine International Co., Ltd. (AMI), Princess Yachts Limited, and Viking Yacht Company, among others, are some of the key players in the global yacht market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Yacht Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Rapid urbanization and substantial expansion of the leisure tourism industry are two major factors influencing the market's optimistic perspective. Additionally, the increased popularity of remote adventures is fostering industry expansion.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Yacht Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the sport yacht segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the propulsion outlook, the motor yacht segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Damen Shipyards Group, Heesen Group, The San Lorenzo S.p.a, Sunseeker International, Ferretti S.p.A., Alexander Marine International Co., Ltd. (AMI), Princess Yachts Limited, and Viking Yacht Company, among others, are some of the key players in the global yacht market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/yacht-market-3853

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Super Yacht
  • Flybridge Yacht
  • Sport Yacht
  • Long Range Yacht

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Motor Yacht
  • Sailing Yacht

Yacht Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Up to 20 Meters
  • 20 - 50 Meters
  • Above 50 Meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Yacht Market Size, Share & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more