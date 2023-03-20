Dominica one of the most beautiful places in the world!

/EIN News/ -- Roseau, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s that time of year again when travel journalists round up the most beautiful places in the world. One place that makes it to almost every list? The beyond breathtaking Dominica.

Is 2023 the year that travel finally bounces back? It seems so! With much of the world reopened, people have so many choices on the map. One thing that many people are putting at the top of their travel list this year is a natural beauty. Let’s take a look at the most beautiful places in the world…

CNN travel has included Dominica in their roundup of ‘the best of the best’ and describes its Champagne Reef as “a true paradise with explosions of colourful plants and fish.”

TIME has named Dominica as one of the world’s greatest places of 2023 in their ‘50 extraordinary destinations to explore‘ list. TIME describes Dominica as “keeping the Caribbean beautiful”.

Lonely Planet also named Dominica under the ‘Unwind’ category in their ‘Best Places to visit in 2023‘ list.

Dominica has also been included on National Geographic’s 25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023!

Who else made the list of the most beautiful places in the world?

Amongst others, here are some of the other magnificent places that made the cut:

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

Rotorua, New Zealand

Petra, Jordan

Atacama Desert, Chile

Svalbard, Norway

Cappadocia, Turkey

Vancouver Island, Canada

Aarhus, Denmark

Kyoto

Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

Vienna

What makes Dominica so beautiful?

Nicknamed the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean”, it is also one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Dominica boasts a pristine coastline, acres of unspoiled tropical rainforest, incredible marine biodiversity and a number of natural hot springs thanks to its volcanic origin.

Did you know that Dominica is home to the Caribbean’s longest hiking trail? The Waitukubuli National Trail is 115 miles long! Dominica also has the Caribbean’s only sea-kayaking trail where kayakers can spend days exploring the coastline.

Sustainability is a big focus for this small island nation that will delight eco-conscious travellers. Being able to make this tropical paradise home away from home is an exciting prospect made possible by Dominica’s Real Estate Investment option.

Also Read: What is Dominica doing to ensure a climate resilient future?

It is a nature and adventure lover’s dream, and we can see why it’s made many top lists of the most beautiful places in the world in 2023! With rainforests, hot springs, waterfalls and volcanoes – there’s a lot to be seen and enjoyed!

Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme has also, unsurprisingly, been ranked as the number one CBI initiative for six consecutive years by the CBI Index published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine. If you’re interested in hearing more about Dominica Citizenship by Investment, and the numerous benefits it offers, we encourage you to speak to one of our specialists at your earliest convenience.

