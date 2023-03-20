Global Chatbot Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

The key players covered in the global chatbot market report are Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Acuvate, Aivo, Artificial Solutions, Botsify Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Next IT Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., and OpenAI among others.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Chatbot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising popularity of messaging programmes and the rising trend of using consumer analytics by various organizations across the globe is anticipated to support the growth of the chatbot market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Chatbot Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the standalone segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the bots for complex conversations/multi-turn conversations/research/content alteration/as search engine/coding/translation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Standalone

Web-based

Messenger-based/Third Party





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bots for Complex Conversations/Multi-Turn Conversations/Research/Content Alteration/As Search Engine/Coding/Translation

Bots for Customer Service

Bots for Social Media

Bots for Payments/Order Processing

Bots for Customer Engagement & Retention

Bots for Branding & Advertisement

Others





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Artificial Intelligence

Marketing

Human Intelligence





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

E-commerce

Others





Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

