Global Chatbot Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

The key players covered in the global chatbot market report are Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Acuvate, Aivo, Artificial Solutions, Botsify Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Next IT Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., and OpenAI among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Chatbot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising popularity of messaging programmes and the rising trend of using consumer analytics by various organizations across the globe is anticipated to support the growth of the chatbot market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Chatbot Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the standalone segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the bots for complex conversations/multi-turn conversations/research/content alteration/as search engine/coding/translation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global chatbot market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Standalone
  • Web-based
  • Messenger-based/Third Party

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bots for Complex Conversations/Multi-Turn Conversations/Research/Content Alteration/As Search Engine/Coding/Translation
  • Bots for Customer Service
  • Bots for Social Media
  • Bots for Payments/Order Processing
  • Bots for Customer Engagement & Retention
  • Bots for Branding & Advertisement
  • Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Marketing
  • Human Intelligence

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Travel & Tourism
  • E-commerce
  • Others

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Small Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


