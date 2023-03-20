Radio Pluggers Presents Emperor Rosko With A Lifetime Achievement Award For Services To Radio And Media
Congratulation Emperor Rosko and thank you for the many years of incredible radio!!CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His voice reaches millions of listeners every week and he has been doing this for a long time, Radio pluggers have taken a poll and the result is final, the hardest-working long-time radio personality award goes to the Emperor, Emperor Rosko who broadcasted off Vietnam on the USS coral sea in the ’60s to RadioCaroline, Luxembourg, and Radio one, who now syndicates around the world.
We asked the ladies at The Kilt in California if they would do the honors. His radio shows Coast to Coast country and the la Connection will continue to resonate weekly! The Emperor was …almost speechless !!, almost…
Emperor Rosko is a well-known radio presenter. Born Michael JosephPasternak is the son of Hollywood film producer Joe Pasternak. He was influenced in his career choice by KYA Radio Los Angeles DJs Emperor Hudson and Wolfman Jack. Rosko's opportunity to broadcast came whilst in the US Navy where he presented a show on an aircraft carrier. He then went to Europe and hosted sponsored programs in France and Belgium.
He joined Radio Caroline, a pirate radio station broadcasting from a ship off the coast of England, in 1964. There, his pacey American style soon made Rosko one of the station's best-loved DJs. He then was heard on French language stations Radio Monte Carlo and Radio Luxembourg.
It is Rosko who is heard introducing soul singer Otis Redding, as well as encouraging the crowd to chant and spell his name on Redding's album Live in Europe, recorded on March 17 and March 21, 1967.
As a disc jockey with Radio 1 at its launch in September 1967, Rosko initially recorded shows in France for the Midday Spin program. On his first Midday Spin show, Rosko introduced himself like "I am the Emperor,the geeter with the heater, your leader, your groovy host from the Westcoast, here to clear up your skin and mess up your mind. It'll make you feel good all over." He highlighted the new Motown, reggae, and rock music. John Dunn, a BBC news presenter who followed Rosko's show, must have had some difficulty understanding Rosko's 'jive talk' when he announced"Now here is the news - in English!"
Rosko moved to the UK in 1968, so was heard live on Radio 1. Along withfellow DJ Dave Lee Travis, he launched the first mobile discothèque, theRosko International Roadshow. Rosko is still active in Los Angeles performing as a DJ at parties under his Rosko Party Productions label.
From 1970 he presented the Friday Roundtable where new records were reviewed by a panel and a Saturday lunchtime slot. He stayed with Radio1 until September 1976, when he left for America to join his father, who was suffering from Parkinson's disease.
He has since been heard on the Classic Gold network and REM.FM, his program being pre-recorded in California. He is currently running RoskoRadio online, vintage Rosko shows. Rosko also broadcasts a program called "The LA Connection" and "Coast to Coast Country" from his studios in California, which can be heard in the UK and across Europe on several stations.
On 11 April 2009, he presented a three-hour show within a BBC-sponsored commemorative broadcast from the lightship LV18 berthed at Harwich.
Rosko was the inspiration for the character "The Count" in the 2009 film The Boat That Rocked, which is known as Pirate Radio in the United States.
https://www.emperorrosko.net/
https://www.facebook.com/officialemperorrosko/
