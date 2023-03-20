AL Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market is projected to rise at a 7.3% CAGR until 2033, being valued at US$ 4.56 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AL amyloidosis therapeutics market is expected to be worth US$ 2.25 billion by the year of 2023. The market, which is estimated to be worth US$ 4.56 billion by 2033, will grow at a 7.3% CAGR, according to the market intelligence firm, Future Market Insights.



AL amyloidosis is an uncommon illness characterized by aberrant protein buildup in organs and tissues. It frequently results in bodily tissue disintegration or damage, which can seriously harm organs. Weight loss, weakness, exhaustion, dyspnea (inability to breathe deeply when exerting oneself), and joint pain are all symptoms. As a result of excessive water retention, the skin may appear red and have spider veins on the chest and arms. The ageing population, growing incidence rates, and increased prevalence of AL amyloidosis are the main factors propelling the growth of the worldwide AL amyloidosis therapeutics market. One of the main factors accelerating this market's expansion is the expansion of the supply of innovative therapeutic medications.

According to data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, around 4000 Americans are diagnosed with AL amyloidosis each year, with most cases occurring in persons between the ages of 50 and 65. Just a few persons in their late 20s have received an AL amyloidosis diagnosis. Consequently, the market for AL amyloidosis treatments will expand along with an increase in the senior population.

The governments of several nations are funding the development of medicines and other AL amyloidosis treatment options. Several developed countries also have technologically improved diagnostics and advanced medical therapies. Hence, the market in such areas will prosper with more assistance from the government or other approving agencies.

Chemotherapy is the most important treatment segment in this market, with a fast expanding CAGR value. This is due to the fact that many patients choose it as one of the most successful kinds of treatment. Chemotherapy is often given orally as a medication or through an intravenous line. The growth rate of targeted therapy will accelerate in the upcoming years. Anti-angiogenesis treatment, monoclonal antibodies, as well as proteasome inhibitors are examples of targeted therapeutics. Such factors are expected to bring in new opportunities in the global AL amyloidosis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market for treatments for AL amyloidosis expanded at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2022.

More than US$ 2.1 billion is presently spent on treating AL amyloidosis worldwide.

Chemotherapy is predicted to command the market in 2023 with a 53% revenue share.

The hospital pharmacy sector by distribution channel will hold the second-largest segment during the anticipated period, with a 25% worldwide market share in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, the North American region is expected to expand at a constant CAGR of 7.9%.

From 2023 to 2033, the Asia Pacific AL amyloidosis therapies market is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 7.6%.

"Due to factors including rising incidence as well as the anticipated introduction of innovative therapeutics throughout the projected period, the market for AL amyloidosis therapeutics is predicted to rise favorably." comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top players in the global intraocular lymphoma disease market are:

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Prothena

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Oncopeptides AB

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Celgene Corp

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

Corino Therapeutics, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer



Some of the recent developments in this domain are:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.'s experimental new drug application for STI-6129, a CD38-targeting monoclonal antibody combination, in 2020. Sorrento Therapeutics is currently working on a number of technological platforms, along with a CD38-specific antibody found in its completely human G-MABTM antibody library, its own pharmacological payload Duostatin 5, as well as its site-specific C-LOCK coupling technology. These platforms are all used by STI-6129.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the intraocular lymphoma treatment, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment (chemotherapy, supportive care, surgery, stem cell transplant, targeted therapy), drugs (transthyretin transport inhibitor, immunomodulatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, proteasome inhibitors, others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the AL amyloidosis therapeutics market Report

By Treatment:

Chemotherapy

Supportive Care

Surgery

Stem Cell Transplant

Targeted Therapy



By Drugs:

Transthyretin Transport Inhibitor

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Proteasome Inhibitors

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



